‘A promoter of justice’: Island mourns death of DOC director

Acting Department of Corrections Director Robert "Bob" Camacho has died, according to the Office of the Governor.

On Friday morning the offices of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Speaker Therese Terlaje issued press releases announcing the death of Camacho, who was sworn in as the director of DOC in April 2022.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear friend Robert Camacho," Leon Guerrero said in a statement.

"The Legislature joins the public safety community of Guam and the people of Guam in mourning the passing of Chief Robert D. Camacho," Terlaje stated in a separate release.

Both Leon Guerrero and Terlaje remembered the former DOC director's long career in public safety.

Camacho started his nearly four decades of service in government at DOC as a parole officer before being appointed as the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency acting director, deputy chief of the Guam Police Department and chief of police of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport before returning to DOC.

"Robert dedicated a lifetime of honorable and diligent service to his people and country, toward the achievement of a peaceful society," Terlaje wrote.

In addition, he was remembered for serving the island as a company commander in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1982 to 1991, where he earned accolades that included the National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star for Operation Desert Storm, Army Service Ribbon and Saudi Arabia Service.

"He was a promoter of justice with a peaceful, quiet demeanor, who was a friend to all," Leon Guerrero said before sending her condolences to Camacho's wife, Pauline, and the rest of his family.

After the announcement of Camacho's death, The Guam Daily Post confirmed with Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, that GPD Maj. Joseph Carbullido will be detailed as acting director of DOC.

The detailed assignment means Carbullido will remain employed at GPD while serving as director of DOC, Paco-San Agustin confirmed.

Carbullido previously was the DOC director, before stepping down a year ago and returning to GPD. Camacho was the deputy director before taking over for Carbullido.

Hearing on DOC bill

News of Camacho's death came as the Guam Legislature was set to hear testimony on Bill 40-37, legislation that would impose a temporary moratorium on psychological evaluations as a preemployment requirement for corrections officers, up to Oct. 1, 2024. This is intended to streamline and expedite the recruitment process at DOC, which has historically experienced shortfalls in manpower.

"The temporary moratorium does not waive qualification to be certified as a peace officer in the Territory of Guam, but defer the background investigation and psychological evaluation to be conducted during the recruit cycle training," Bill 40 states.

All recruits under the moratorium will remain in recruit status until they fulfill the requirement.

The bill's author, Sen. William Parkinson, spoke in respect of Camacho during Friday's public hearing on the measure, and offered a moment of silence for the late DOC director.

No one from DOC was present to testify at the hearing, but Sen. Chris Barnett, the chair of the legislative committee overseeing public safety, said he was able to discuss the measure briefly with Camacho prior to his death.

"I reached out to him as the oversight chair and asked him what were his thoughts on your bill," Barnett told Parkinson.

"He said he was getting input from his command staff. He likes the idea that they remain recruits until they meet all the (Peace Officer Standards and Training) requirements to become corrections officers. The challenges, according to the late Mr. Camacho, are definitely the psychological assessments, which cost $500 to $600 per officer. Plus (the Guam Police Department) does the polygraphs," Barnett added, stating further that he appreciated Parkinson's efforts as more applicants are "definitely" needed.