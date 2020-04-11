For the first time in decades, the mountain top was quiet. The sound of singing in praise or weeping in prayer silenced by a pandemic that has quite possibly forever changed the landscape of religious and cultural practices across the island.

The Archdiocese of Agana canceled the island's annual Good Friday traditions, which for Catholics include the climb to the top of Mount Jumullong Manglo – a trek that usually involves thousands who walk, hike or even crawl to the top of the mountain as part of a ritual that has spanned generations.

But this year is different.

The island's increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases prompted the cancellation, but several dozen still made the climb to the top with several saying it felt like something they needed to do.

Responsible and wary, the few who were there wore masks, stood several feet apart with long stretches of the trail quiet and peacefully silent. The scene was a stark contrast to years past when the joy of song or the murmur of prayer was punctuated by the sharp sounds of booted feet of people carrying the large wooden cross up the steep inclines or the lash of the whip from the occasional person who felt the need for that type of penance.

Almara Streib stood with her sons, Vince and Blaze, saying they had second thoughts about making the trek.

But, after weeks of being cooped up in the house, the family decided the spiritual and health benefits far outweighed their concerns. So, they woke up early and enjoyed the time of reflection as they made their way to the top.

Mother and daughter Tess and Shakeera Esma donned face masks as they prepared to climb. The duo said they have adopted the idea of preventive health measures, embracing the need for exercise.

During both interviews, the families were far from any other on the trail, a nod to social distancing guidelines that have become the norm for residents.

Each of the Stations of the Cross stood silent. Normally filled with candles in tribute to loved ones or surrounded by small groups in prayer, the final station – the Virgin Mary's grotto – was quiet, only the sound of wind quietly rustling the leaves.

The top of the mountain was peaceful, a surreal counterpoint to its usual bustle of prayer, selfies and song. Close by, a family of four prayed silently in front for the crosses – all of which stood silhouetted against the morning sky overlooking the southern part of the island.

"It was quiet, what's usually a busy mountaintop of singing and prayer and hugs ... it was so surreal to see at a standstill," said one climber.

Despite the cancellation, those who made the trek, such as Doreen and Danny Willy, said they found it was worth the time with several saying isolation and coping with COVID-19 made them more in tune with their faith and steadfast in the belief that Guam will be okay.

The couple, who didn't know the climb had been canceled, said they believe their faith would carry them through, and that's why it was important they make the trek and not break tradition.