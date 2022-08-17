'A ridiculous notion': Governor, senator at odds on teacher pay

The aftermath of Monday's discussion around the execution of pay raises for teachers continues to manifest outside the halls of the Legislature.

Sen. Tony Ada has now responded to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, whose office criticized Ada and Sen. Frank Blas Jr. over comments during session Monday about the implementation of the pay raises.

Ada said the governor equated questioning how the pay raises were implemented with not supporting the raises.

"What a ridiculous notion," Ada stated in a press release.

On Monday afternoon, Blas queried Department of Administration Director Edward Birn about the applicability of the fiscal year 2022 budget law in the pay raise process. The law contains a provision to fund a pay study and requires that an implementation plan be submitted to the speaker no later than Sept. 30. The pay raises would then become effective June 30, 2023, unless rejected or amended.

The governor's administration took a different route. Leon Guerrero approved DOA salary adjustment recommendations after the completion of a Teacher Pay Study. The adjustments became effective in May.

Blas said the administration implemented raises despite the budget law provisions. Ada also made inquiries about pay raises.

Adelup maintained that DOA has the authority to update government pay schedules without legislative approval, and said Blas and Ada wanted to revert the raises.

Tit for tat

In a letter to Blas on Monday night, the governor further detailed that for 30 years, Guam law had delegated the responsibility to assess and update government pay schedules to DOA.

"The delegation of authority to the DOA has never been repealed or amended, including by the FY22 Budget Act. Therefore, the DOA retains its authority to assess and update government pay schedules as provided in statute," the governor wrote.

"While the Legislature can certainly pass a law to revert to the 8-year-old plan for our teachers, I can state unequivocally that I will veto any such measure," she added later.

In his reply Tuesday, titled "Politics At Its Worst," Ada said the governor had attempted to "cover up her disregard for public law by deflecting blame and obfuscating the truth."

Ada stated that Birn intentionally evaded questions, adding that neither the senator, nor Blas, nor any of their colleagues ever said they were opposed to any pay raises.

"While we certainly believe that teachers deserve a pay raise, the manner in which it was implemented remains suspect," Ada stated in his release. "What we have from the governor is a partial and selective salary proposal done behind closed doors on the eve of an election."