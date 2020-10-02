A serving of good spirits for the island’s bartenders and servers

Meals from some of Guam’s favorite restaurants will be served to employees in the food and beverage industry.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Island Beverage Distributors are working with local businesses to provide more than 400 meals to bartenders and servers on Guam whose lives have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Tito’s Food for Friends program is facilitated through Love Tito’s, the brand’s philanthropic arm on a mission to turn spirits into love and goodness.

“We wish we could do more to support our friends in the industry during these difficult times, but we are happy to provide these meals as well as support local restaurants as much as possible. We thank Tito’s Handmade Vodka for their contributions and continued support,” said E.J. Calvo, Island Beverage general manager.

Meals will be prepared by restaurants including Pika’s Café, Beachin’ Shrimp, California Pizza Kitchen, Crust Pizzeria and Applebee’s. Island Beverage is coordinating with industry managers to arrange for restaurant employees to pick up the meals in a safe and efficient manner.

Hundreds of employees in the local service industry lost their jobs as bars and restaurants were shut down – for many, it was temporary; but for some, the closures have become permanent. Additionally, with businesses shut down again in August with the return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, many of those who were able to go back to work found themselves with shortened hours or unemployed.

“With so many communities impacted by the ongoing pandemic, we created the Food for Friends program to support individuals in the hospitality industry as well as other people in need,” said John McDonnell, international managing director at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “With the support of Island Beverage Distributors in Guam and local distributors in other markets across the world, we’re proud to see our global industry family come together to help one another.”

Tito's and Island Beverage have endless gratitude for the folks in the industry who pour, host, entertain and celebrate alongside both companies, and will continue to support those who have played an important role in Guam’s food and beverage community, a press release stated.