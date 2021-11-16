Just like many grandparents on the island, Antonio Carlos and his wife Isabelita Carlos, both 75, look after their grandchild when the child's parents are at work.

"Given our age, we are vulnerable to diseases and viruses like COVID-19," the grandfather said. "Now we're reading that many of the younger ones are getting infected, too. To protect ourselves more, we want to make sure we get our booster shot."

He said their private physician recommended they get their booster shot, since protection from vaccines appears to wane after a while.

The Carloses were among nearly a hundred senior citizens at least 65 years old who got their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Astumbo Senior Citizen Center on Monday. Most of those who showed up were from Dededo and Yigo.

The village-based clinic is part of the Department of Public Health and Social Services' push to bring booster shots closer to where Guam's oldest senior citizens live.

A total of 98 received a booster shot at the village clinic on Monday, DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo said.

The Carlos couple, from Dededo, got their second dose of the Moderna vaccine in March and waited in anticipation for their booster shot right in their own village.

Soon their 9-year-old grandson will get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, they said, now that federal authorities have recommended the shot for children ages 5 to 11.

Easier and more convenient

Bienvenida Barasi, 74, said getting the booster shot is far easier and more convenient compared to when she received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine early in the year.

"When I got my first dose, I had to wait from about 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The booster shot, I got it right away when I got here," she said during the 15-minute observation period after receiving the booster shot.

Barasi believes in the effectiveness of the vaccine, but the Yigo resident said the decision to get it should ultimately rest with the individual.

Carlito Tabilas, 69, and his wife Teresita Tabilas, 66, said they're glad the booster clinic was only about a half-mile from their Dededo home. They said the booster shot gives them an added layer of protection from the virus.

"We want to live longer. This is a shot at living longer," the husband said after getting his booster shot of the Moderna vaccine.

He works as an estimator at a construction company.

"We want to take advantage of all the protections available to us," he added.

Today, DPHSS' village-based booster clinic will be held at the Dededo Senior Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a southern clinic to be held Nov. 17 at the Hågat Gym mostly for senior residents of Hågat and Santa Rita-Sumai. The Tamuning Senior Center will be the location for a Nov. 18 booster clinic.

'A big help for those like me'

More than 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have so far been administered to eligible Guam residents, who got their second or full vaccination at least six months ago.

"I want to be able to visit the Philippines soon," 74-year-old Almario Censon said, hoping that his booster shot on Monday will make it easier for him to do so.

The Dededo resident said the car rental company where he's been working saw a dramatic drop in business because of the pandemic.

It was only at the start of the pandemic that he registered with the Astumbo Senior Citizen Center, which started providing him free meals.

"The free meals for the manåmko' were a big help for those like me because we didn't have work," he said. "Before the pandemic, I wasn't joining the senior center because I still wanted to work."

Visiting Federal Emergency Management Agency nurses, members of the Guam National Guard and the Mayors' Council of Guam have been assisting DPHSS in the village-based booster vaccination effort.