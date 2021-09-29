A sister’s plea to those contemplating suicide: Everything can be resolved.

Editor’s note: As part of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, The Guam Daily Post will be sharing the stories of survivors and family members who participated in a candlelight memorial service, to honor the memories of loved ones lost and the strength of those who have endured unimaginable pain.

By Phill Leon Guerrero

phill@postguam.com

Saturday marked the fifth year that Rleen Ada has participated in an annual service to honor local victims of suicide.

Her family’s first encounter with suicide happened in December 2009, when her nephew attempted to take his life. Ada said she initially felt guilty because she didn’t take an opportunity to see him in person the night before.

“By the grace of God my nephew survived. Now, just because you survived an attempt does not mean your life is going to go back the way it was. It never will,” she said, as she showed a photo of her nephew. “He is legally blind. He cannot walk without assistance, and he now has to live in a home where they can help him live as a blind person.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only time Ada and her family would experience this kind of pain.

In August 2017, after just moving back to Guam, a number of odd things happened on what should have been a normal workday for her.

She missed a call from her sister-in-law. It's unusual because her phone is almost never on silent, and because her sister-in-law almost always uses WhatsApp, she said. After another round of phone tags, the two finally connected. That’s when Ada learned her youngest brother had died.

“I had no idea how the drive from my office to my brother’s house was because it’s all a blur,” she said.

Most of her family made it to the home. Ada said they were concerned for her elderly mother’s well-being, which added to the stress of not being able to see her brother until he was taken to the hospital.

“And a week later, my mother suffered a heart attack and was in ICU. And because she was so frail, she was unable to attend his funeral. So that left us, to lay our baby brother (to rest),” she said, holding back tears.

Ada said her family thought her brother, who had “gone through so much” in his life, was on an upswing. But ultimately, Ada thinks whatever he was grappling with was “just too much for him.”

“The lesson we learned from this was a very hard lesson. It’s that … the happiness you feel your family member should have, may not be the happiness they want. And for us, it was, ‘You need to get off your feet. You need to get a job. You need to earn money. You need to do this; you need to do that.’ And that’s not what he wanted,” Ada said.

Although her family continues to struggle with his death, Ada said they have been brought closer together. Aunts and uncles are especially attentive to nieces and nephews, understanding they lost someone they went to for advice and comfort.

But things can be especially tough for Ada’s mother.

“My mother with her dementia, sometimes it’s a blessing and sometimes it’s a curse. If it’s a blessing, it’s because she doesn’t remember that my brother’s gone. But the curse is, every time she remembers it’s like it’s the first time she’s hearing it.”

Ada encouraged those going through tough times to have faith that things will get better.

“I hope that sharing this with everyone we can possibly share this with – can see that suicide is not the answer. Nothing in this world cannot be resolved. Everything can be resolved. It may not be today, it may not be next week, it may not be next year – but you will get there,” she said.