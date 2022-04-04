Emmanuel Cruz recalls growing up on family property in the area known as Eagles Field in Mangilao, up to the age of 7, when the family was "chased out" and had to relocate.

The now 73-year-old Cruz and his family are among many on Guam who claim ancestral land ownership of property under control of the federal government.

While land issues are a long-standing concern on the island, recent attention has focused on properties in and around Eagles Field, as efforts are underway to review the site as the potential home for a new government health care campus.

On March 22, the governor and other administration officials met with more than 30 Eagles Field ancestral landowners and their representatives.

The meeting renewed the administration's commitment to advocate for the return of excess federal land and for just compensation for dispossessed original landowners, the governor's office stated a few days later in a press release.

Despite these statements, Cruz left that meeting feeling dejected after learning that existing federal law essentially meant he won't get back the land on which he spent his early years.

"A slap in the face," Cruz told The Guam Daily Post. "The governor said if we're not going to build a hospital there, the military is going to take back the land. So, why call us on that last-minute thing? She should have called us before she decided to go to the military."

The property identified for the medical campus encompasses 102 acres within the Andersen Barrigada Annex, which goes beyond Eagles Field, despite it being the commonly known marker. GovGuam obtained a license from the federal government in December to use the land for planning purposes.

Negotiations are ongoing for a long-term lease.

The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission is tasked with compensating original owners for land that cannot be returned due to public use, but the agency is perhaps more widely known for the duty to facilitate the return of federal excess land to original owners.

And land return is what most of the attendees in that March 22 meeting wanted, according to Cruz and his wife, Maria, who also holds a land claim on her side of the family, for property outside of Eagles Field.

Only two people raised their hands when asked if they wanted compensation, the couple said.

But there are issues ahead of original owners wanting land returned at Eagles Field. While former Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite listed the 102 acres as a candidate for "potential transfer" to GovGuam in past communications with the governor, the land is not excess property. Further, the transfer authority cited was U.S. Law 106-504.

GALC Executive Director John Burch was among the officials present at the March 22 meeting.

"A lot of (original) landowners, especially at the meeting, some of them were making statements based on previous laws. And they were not aware that laws have been passed since. So, I wanted to give them an update that, although we do have local laws, ... there were laws passed after that that changed the conditions," Burch said.

U.S. Law 106 was enacted in 2000, about a year after the GALC was created in 1999. It sets a restriction on transfers of excess federal property to be for public use only, which is defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis."

Concerns with traffic

Emmanuel Cruz and his family relocated on land just a short distance away from the entrance to Eagles Field.

His wife said the family understands if a new health care campus must be built at Mangilao, but, as residents of the area, they are concerned with what that will do to traffic volume and congestion.

The Cruz family has had about four traffic incidents at their home in the last few years. The road is raised compared to the level of their home.

About two years ago, the children of a family driving in a separate vehicle from their parents lost control and hit the front porch of the home.

"We were watching TV and we said, 'Oh, we got hit.' If it weren't for the railing there, they would have come into our house, the sliding door up front. The poor kids, they were shaking. They were not drunk or anything," Maria Cruz said. "On two incidents it was raining, but not that hard. If they are to widen this road, we're going to request that this road be lower and not come to our house or into people's home. It's hazardous."

Emmanuel Cruz said that coming from the March 22 meeting, his takeaway is the governor will build the health care campus.

"I gave up," he said. "If they're going to give me another property, good. But right now, I would just hate the hospital to be over here."

Eagles Field is one of 17 sites identified by the governor’s health care task force to potentially become the home of a new medical complex. While there is some progress at Eagles Field, other sites continue to be assessed.

Meanwhile, the governor had tasked GALC, the Department of Land Management and the Guam Economic Development Authority to continue meeting with ancestral landowners and to incorporate their feedback into future planning for a new medical campus, the governor's office stated in the release.