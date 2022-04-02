Island officials shared messages celebrating the life of Paul Shimizu, a prominent local businessman, who has died.

“We join the island of Guam in mourning the passing of Paul Shimizu, a steward of industry growth and Guam excellence, along with his brothers, Frank and Joe, and their father, Ambrosio, who was a pioneer and pillar of our economy,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The youngest of the Shimizu siblings, Paul Shimizu shadowed his father growing up, according to the governor, which allowed him to “earn his place” as a community leader, generous philanthropist and loyal supporter of athletes and musicians.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Everybody who calls our island home knows the Shimizu family, and many have been blessed by the generational fruits of their labor and heart. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Jeni, their children and the entire Shimizu family,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor appointed Shimizu to serve on the board of directors of the Guam Visitors Bureau and he was selected to be the board’s vice chairperson.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio noted that the community leader saw himself as an ambassador of Guam, who “devoted much of his life to not only sharing the Håfa Adai spirit with international stars but also bringing them to our island for the benefit of our people.”

Milton Morinaga, chairperson of the GVB board, said the organization was “deeply saddened” by his colleague’s sudden passing.

“We appreciated his leadership and will greatly miss his presence. On behalf of the GVB board, management and staff, we thank him for his service to the tourism industry and to our island,” Morinaga stated.

Carl Gutierrez, the bureau’s president and CEO, said: “He was one of the kindest men you would ever meet and a talented pioneer in the sports and business communities on island. He had a heart of gold that passionately supported music, athletes and our tourism industry.”