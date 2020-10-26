Retired Guam police Col. Maurice Sayama recalls the day he first met Robert Avellana at the Tumon-Tamuning police precinct in 1998.

Sayama said the since-retired police lieutenant came across as very friendly, but was also known to always get the job done.

"I can't recall an instance where there was anybody he would avoid. He always opens himself up to just about anybody, and never afraid to take on any responsibility," said Sayama. "He always laughed and always smiled. He joked with most of the guys that he worked with. So for him, (work) was a family thing, as well."

Avellana died Oct. 16 after he contracted the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"Losing RJ is not like losing a former co-worker. He was a member of my family, as well," Sayama said.

Prior to Avellana's passing, Sayama said he would ask staff at the hospital to give Avellana a message from him.

"I would ask the people that work there to please whisper in his ear that we are rooting for you. We want you to be better," he said. "He had the strength to do it. I am sure he hung along a little bit longer than he would if he didn't have the drive to stick around and be here for his family."

Others in GPD continue to mourn his passing.

"It was a sad day for the Guam Police Department," said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. "For me, I always thought he was a very serious guy, but then you find out he was actually joking with you. He is a gentleman. He was a very good police officer, very good at what he did."

Ignacio said he thought back to the time he first learned that Avellana had the virus.

"At the time I found out he was in the hospital in ICU, I also had another officer in the ICU. I was praying and hopeful that Lt. Bob would pull out of this and everything would turn out OK," he said. "Unfortunately, as we see, this virus is deadly and can take the life of people that we never would expect or thought would succumb to such a deadly virus."

Avellana was a part of the 34th police cycle, and was with GPD for nearly 30 years.

The police chief also recalled how Avellana helped to reimplement the department's K-9 program during his time on the force, and even took care of his dog, Dolly, after she was retired from GPD.

"We miss him," Ignacio said. "To his family, … we extend our condolences and we mourn his loss along with the family. We are truly touched by the impact he left on our department."