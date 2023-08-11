Forty-eight years ago, Nam Kim traveled to Guam as a refugee fleeing conflict in Vietnam at the tender age of 1. The island was just a stop in his family's journey to the mainland United States, but it has stuck with him through the years as his parents shared memories of the hospitality they received when Guam welcomed them with open arms.

"Guam is a place that has a very special significance for our family's history. My parents and I were in Guam as a part of Operation New Life, as refugees in 1975," Kim told The Guam Daily Post the day after he arrived back on island.

"I grew up hearing stories about our life histories – as affected by conflict, as affected by flight. It's a very pivotal part of our family history before we found literally a new life stateside in the U.S."

In recent years, his work as an anthropologist and archaeologist has sparked a new interest in the island he grew up hearing stories about.

"I've been fascinated hearing about this part of our heritage, and in recent years I've been working actually to document my parents' stories and that process has taken me to places both in Vietnam and South Korea," he said.

His father, of Korean heritage, fled the conflict in Vietnam with his family, seeking safety. Guam was the first place his parents said they could feel a sense of security, Kim said.

"When we finally got to Guam, that was probably the first bit of space that they found that they were comfortable, where they could finally take a breath – you're not in danger anymore, you're not in fear for your life – that they could put their guard down. And my parents would tell me about little vignettes, little anecdotes that they had – the folks they came across from parts of the local community, the reception that they had providing help and comfort," Kim said.

Hearing about the experiences his mother and father endured in the midst of war has shaped Kim's outlook on humanity and his work, which is in part derived from his fascination with how conflict shapes societies.

"As someone who grew up hearing the entire myriad of stories – from my father running from Korean conflict, my mother running North to South as a child, and then again the two of them running together in 1975. I've always been fascinated by conflict, by people's experiences and motivation for participating, and the consequences that war can have. But the experiences I've heard from them, they are both positive and negative," he said.

Collaboration and connection

Now that his work has brought him back to Guam, Kim told the Post he hopes to give back by helping with opportunities in archaeology and anthropology on the island.

"It is my hope that if there is mutual interest in collaboration on various types of anthropological and archaeological studies, that we can bring different community members and stakeholders to the table to talk about what kinds of research would be of most interest," he said.

"What kinds of outcomes would be desirable, especially to educate the public, whether that's here or stateside, and just to illustrate the importance of history and the past, but also moving forward."

While on island, he said, he also hopes to connect with other former Vietnam refugees, or anyone who may have participated in the refugee camps.

"As volunteers, part of the military, or civilians that might have knowledge. But also folks who might be the next generation," he said. "What I mean is I have materials that my parents have given me, photographs, documents and so forth, that they've carried with them out of Vietnam through Guam, through multiple moves in the United States. So I could imagine folks in later generations that might still have things in their home from parents or grandparents who were part of that history."