'A visionary': Former educator, senator remembered

Pilar C. Lujan's legacy in public education and local lawmaking is being remembered with her passing.

Lujan died at age 92, local officials announced Monday.

Lujan was an educator and administrator in the Guam public school system, a CHamoru language instructor at the University of Guam, and became a CHamoru translator for the drafting of the Guam Constitution, according to the Judiciary of Guam who gave her the 2015 Hustisia Award.

In 1980, Lujan became a CHamoru newscaster with the Public Broadcasting Service radio station KGTF.

She served six terms in the Guam Legislature, from 1983 through 1994.

"As a war survivor who testified on behalf of the people of Guam in front of the War Claims Commission, Sen. Lujan shared her painful childhood stories of war-torn Guam, and the physical and emotional scars she endured through her life," said Speaker Therese Terlaje.

"Sen. Lujan exemplified how the greatest generation turned adversity into action, serving the people of Guam in different roles of government, most notably as a senator from the 17th through the 22nd Guam Legislature."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio issued a joint statement.

“We join the island of Guam in mourning the passing of former Senator Pilar Cruz Lujan, a passionate educator who championed the institution of CHamoru language in public education, and a dedicated public servant who established our modern judicial system and led the transformation of our international airport,” said the governor.

“Our island’s pillars of education and justice evolved because of her leadership, and we will never forget her tireless efforts, along with those of her late husband, former Sen. Frank Lujan, and her daughter, late Justice Monessa Lujan. Jeff, Josh and I send all of our loving thoughts and condolences to her children Davina, Galen, Rolenda and family.”

“Sen. Lujan was a visionary leader who understood the necessity of a strong justice system to protect the people of Guam,” said Tenorio.

Pilar Lujan was also chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Guam.

“Chairwoman Lujan embodied the spirit of public service like no other. Her contribution to our island continues to benefit our people and will be realized by generations to come," according to the party in a statement.

(Daily Post Staff)