Sen. Mary Torres ran for office about a decade ago and ultimately went on to serve a legislative career that saw nearly 40 different laws authored, including measures intended to protect children and victims of sexual assault or abuse. A member of the Republican Party, Torres often acted as a moderate among her colleagues, with the senator attributing her successes to a willingness to engage in bipartisanship.

“When I first ran for office eight years ago, my solemn promise was to be a voice for the people. A voice for the vulnerable. A voice of reason. And, a voice of hope. While true public service is never done, I believe I’ve been able to fulfill this promise because of my record of bipartisanship,” Torres told The Guam Daily Post.

“Thanks to the efforts of my office and my partners across the aisle, 90% of Guam’s small businesses now pay fewer taxes (Public Law 36-81), returning citizens get a fair chance to work (P.L. 34-22), and nurses received a raise for the first time in nearly a decade (P.L. 35-125). Because of bipartisanship, Guam has expanded protections for victims of violence (P.L. 35-93), opened more homes for our foster children (P.L. 35-34) and brought voter registration into the 21st century (P.L. 33-11). None of this could have happened without the support of the public or the commitment to finding common ground,” she added.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The island and its needs have changed significantly throughout her tenure. Choosing the most important of her measures felt as impossible as choosing a favorite child, Torres said. Most of her measures had been focused on forward-thinking proposals, she added.

“Often, that meant creating new standards in criminal law - shifting the paradigm of what we as a society and culture find acceptable. Whether it was establishing consent for the first time in the Guam Code (P.L. 36-101), prioritizing the safety of the child over the rights of the parents (Bill 299-36), or centering our responses toward victims instead of their perpetrators (Public Laws 35-93 and 36-100 and Bills 312-36, 313-36, and 314-36, respectively), together, this body of work moves Guam forward and I am proud to have been part of it,” Torres said.

Torres chose not to run for reelection this year, a decision that was not easy to make, according to the senator. In an open letter to the public, Torres wrote that she had always believed in putting people before any party and working across the aisle to reach compromise. However, that had become increasingly rare, she added, with political polarization having made it more difficult to get work done.

“Sound bites took over sound legislation, petty quarreling replaced patience and civility and deliberation gave way to grandstanding. I don’t think policymaking should ever be easy, but over time I’ve learned that deep division in the institution serves no one. And, while I still believe more unites us than divides us, lawmakers must spend less time pointing fingers and more time building consensus to find it,” Torres wrote.

The senator told the Post that she hoped future leaders would work to bring people together, rather than divide, “build bridges instead of walls and put aside differences for the sake of basic human dignity.”

“John Donne famously wrote that 'No man is an island.' Four hundred years later, I believe his warning against isolationism holds true. Because, it will never matter how brilliant your bill is if you can’t get eight to support it,” Torres said.

She also hoped that the upcoming legislative term will bring to fruition some of the initiatives she proposed. Specifically, Torres referred to legislation that would have raised the senatorial term period to four years but impose a three-year consecutive term limit and a measure that would have built a reserve for a local unemployment insurance program.

But in the waning days of this last term, Torres said she mostly felt grateful for what she had been able to accomplish.

“Despite being in the (legislative) minority, I served as a member of nearly every legislative committee, as vice chair of five committees and as chair of the Legislature’s subcommittee on protocol, updating the official protocol guide of Guam after nearly 25 years. While there is some regret for the few policies I was unable to accomplish, it is my hope that future leaders will carry out this work with renewed vigor and enthusiasm,” Torres said.

As for what she would do after leaving office, Torres said public service ran in her family.

“It began long before my role as senator and will carry on after it. Outside of the Legislature, I will continue to advocate for issues affecting our community that I remain passionate about,” she added.