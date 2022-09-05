When people think about Guam, oftentimes they may think of the strong familial ties and the welcoming hafa adai spirit, but there is also a darker reality that nonprofit organizations, such as Victim Advocates Reaching Out, have seen with prevalence on island — threat of suicide.

Domestic abuse is about power and control and one way abusers may try to impose power and control is through threat of suicide, according to VARO, a nonprofit organization that assists victims of abuse.

"These individuals, the perpetrators and abusers that use suicide as a tactic, they are cowards, I am sorry, that’s what it is, that’s how I feel," VARO volunteer advocate and public information officer Jon Mendiola said. “Now, of course, that’s not something I would tell my client while I am on a call with them, but, it is something that is true, because they are not wanting to lose the control that they have, the sense of power, and if that’s how you are going to gain your power and control, then what’s the point of being in that relationship.”

Mendiola has answered the call from many victims who wanted out of an abusive situation, but the perpetrator threatened suicide. He said, “it's sad and it's true and it's prevalent here on Guam, our people are so prideful that that's how they keep people in their circle, they say things and do things,” Mendiola said.

“It can be a way to convince the victim to stay,” said Karen Carpenter, VARO office manager.

Determining whether the threat of suicide is a power move or tactic in an abusive situation can be tricky.

“Some of them (abusers) really do feel that 'if I don’t have this person here, then I have nothing,' so it's tricky. But we always take the threat of suicide seriously. We never think, 'oh, he’s just saying that because, you know, if there’s that there, then they need help,'” she said.

And although every threat of suicide is to be taken seriously, Carpenter said, the abused also must think about their own safety.

“That’s the way we deal with it, that’s the way we tell victims to deal with it. If he said anything like this, then take it seriously. Try to get a family member to help him, it doesn’t mean you have to stay, but it doesn't mean that he or she needs some kind of help,” Carpenter said.

Mendiola was straightforward as he shared similar thoughts on threat of suicide as a form of control and power.

“She’s right, a lot of time the abuser will use these attempts where these words are to scare the victim. It's sad. For me, I have no filter when it comes to abusers or perpetrators and for them to say things like that, yes, you’re right, we do need to take it seriously, but, on the other hand, the victim also needs to make sure he or she is protected,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola stressed that victims and abusers don’t fit into one specific mold, as perceived years ago.

“Nowadays, it's not just females that are the victims, it's children, it's men. We’ve had cases, I have seen cases and researched that a lot of women would do this to their other halves whether male or female to keep them where they are at in that toxic relationship,” he said.

VARO has learned through its cases that its volunteers have to tread carefully in instances where fear through threat of suicide has been used to gain control in an abusive situation.

“Then it becomes a little bit more in that situation because now you’re trying to help them figure out how to keep them (abuser) safe but also how to keep you (victim) safe at the same time. That’s where our services, again, many times is just listening to what they have to say and deciphering what services we need to provide to them,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola said VARO won’t make a report to authorities unless there is perceived immediate danger. Mendiola said it is up to the victim to make that call to police.