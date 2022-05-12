When the Sinajana Senior Center reopened for the first time in two years on May 2, some manåmko' tried to look for familiar faces.

Some found out for the first time that 16 of their former colleagues at the center wouldn't be back to once again share meals, laughter or play bingo.

"Some died from COVID-19," Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said, while others died from other causes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Because the surviving members of the center weren't able to attend their friends and colleagues' funerals when pandemic restrictions were still in place, they organized a memorial Friday to pay tribute to their former colleagues.

"They wanted to have a way to remember them," the mayor said.

Photos and the names of each one brought back fresh memories, the mayor said.

The surviving manåmko', along with staff of the Sinajana Mayor's Office and a priest, lit a candle and said a prayer for each of the seniors lost.

While the senior center is located in Sinajana, it also has members from Ordot-Chalan Pago, Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Hagåtña. Seven of the 16 who passed on are from Sinajana, Hofmann said.

The deaths were from March 22, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2022.

Other village senior centers and adult day care centers also lost a number of members over the last two years. Most of Guam's 358 COVID-19-related deaths were elderly, according to Post files.