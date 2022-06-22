Pilar Lujan, a local educator and former lawmaker, was laid to rest Tuesday and was honored with a state memorial service in the Guam Congress Building and public viewing at the Guam Museum.

“(She) was definitely from that generation for whom being respectful and respectable was of the utmost importance; everything about her exuded respect,” former Gov. Carl Gutierrez, who eulogized Lujan, said.

Gutierrez served with Lujan in the Legislature. She was elected to six consecutive terms in office. Her first happened to be as Gutierrez began his 10th year in Guam’s lawmaking body. He told attendees that he regarded Lujan as a “big sister who always watched out for me.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In a resolution presented to her family, Lujan is credited for introducing “landmark legislation” during her time as a senator, including laws that established the Supreme Court of Guam and a bill of rights for crime victims, funded the building of the current judicial center and reactivated a commission on criminal injury compensation.

“Both in caucus and on the session floor, Pilar was smart, educated, well-informed, persuasive and effective – all without a single ounce of harshness, brashness or underhandedness,” Gutierrez said. She epitomized the saying, “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar,” the former governor said.

“Make no mistake, however,” he clarified, “Pilar was neither naive nor a pushover. She was effective in moving her agendas forward with class and grace.”

Gutierrez, acknowledging his reputation of sometimes having a hot temper, credited Lujan for her ability to “cool me down.”

He told attendees a story about a caucus where he crossed paths with a senator “whose identity will be known only by those who were there.” Tempers rose to “some physicality,” the former governor recalled.

“The other individual tumbled – or perhaps was pushed over, and fell on Pilar and (former Sen. Elizabeth) Belle Arriola. From that moment on, those two women planted themselves beside me if ever they felt like a storm was brewing,” he said.

Like a big sister would, Lujan had a physical tactic to remind Gutierrez when she felt his behavior was out of line.

“Pilar affectionately called me, ‘Kåtlitu,’ and frequently pinched me on my side – inconspicuously, as a reminder to cool my jets. And I’m sure Gov. Lou (Leon Guerrero) would love to have her here today,” he said.

Lujan is remembered for having left a lasting impression on the people she met, showing off her heart and passion for public service.

“The very first thing that struck me about her was that she was always – and I mean always, impeccably put together. In all the decades I knew Pilar … even after 22 hours on a plane to Washington, D.C., even in her later years of life, never once did I see Pilar without perfectly coiffed hair, a beautifully coordinated outfit and accessories – usually, a silk scarf tied elegantly around her neck, and that slight half-smile like Mona Lisa,” Gutierrez said.

But her former colleague quickly noted that her fashionable appearance wasn’t because she was “showy” or “vain,” but because Lujan took pride in herself. Her beauty and style led to Gutierrez calling her "Ms. Guam," “which, by the way, she got a great kick out of,” he said.

“She always presented herself as a woman to be reckoned with, and indeed she was,” Gutierrez said.

‘Tenacity and influence’

A close confidant and ally during his term as governor, Lujan served as chairperson of government boards for the airport and a retiree program called Servicio Para I Manåmko'. Government of Guam retirees at the time were facing the possibility of having their supplemental annuities defunded, Gutierrez recalled, and her advocacy resulted in quick action out of the then-governor.

“She told me to come to the SPIMA office, … she pled her case convincingly, and she had each of the retirees who were there plead their case, as well. At the end of the meeting, right there on the spot, I drafted (an) executive order in my own handwriting,” he said, which called on the retirement fund to approve the benefit.

“That order was 100% thanks to your mom,” Gutierrez told Lujan’s children, with whom he shared the hand-written document recently. “I did not go to that meeting with the intention of doing this, but by the end of the meeting, thanks in large part to Pilar’s tenacity and influence, I was moved to act on the spot.”

Lujan, in her decades of public service, also worked as a teacher, principal and CHamoru translator and newscaster, and as a member of a host of community service organizations and as chairperson of the Democratic Party of Guam.