A year without a Liberation Day queen

Regina Duenas will hold on to the Guam Liberation Day queen’s crown for another year.

The Santa Rita native won the title during the 75th Liberation in 2019.

“This past year has been the most memorable year of my life because of Liberation. The fact that only 74 other women have been in my shoes and have walked the path that I have walked on is amazing,” said Duenas. “You never think about it growing up until you are actually standing there and they are calling your name and people are cheering for you. It’s not even real when it’s happening until months after and until you are sitting on the float at the parade and everyone is waving at you and you are like, I’m the queen of Guam.”

There is no queen for her to pass the crown to this year. Festivities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, the celebration is much different,” she said. “It’s something that will go down in history and we should do everything we can, with social distancing, but to still remember Liberation and honor them even more so now that we can’t all be together on Marine Drive on the 21st.”

Her reign this past year, however, has brought her a wealth of knowledge from the living war survivors.

“The fact that I made history and still to this day I am making history, I want to learn everything I can about Liberation. Not many women ahead of me get to appreciate and be there with the survivors and listen to their stories from them and to attend every memorial, which I have,” she said. “It’s a lot listening to their stories. It’s something you will never ever forget. Listening to the emotion in their voice to sometimes they can’t even finish their story because they are crying. It’s just so real – in the moment. It’s a feeling you will never forget and a story you will live to tell for the rest of your life.”

While she hangs on to the crown for another year, Duenas encourages the community to do their part to learn and pass along the stories about Guam’s Liberation.

“We should just if you can go to the memorials and read the plaques… or stories about previous Liberations. Just read up on it, or the museum is always there,” she said. “Now, we can still ask our manamko' what happened while we still have them. We should appreciate them every single day, thank a war survivor, thank a veteran because they fought for our island and they are still here with us today and we are so lucky to have them.”

Plans are already underway in hopes to celebrate Guam’s 77th Liberation next year.

“We will see if we can make it twice the celebration that we missed this year,” said Angel Sablan, Mayor’s Council of Guam executive director.