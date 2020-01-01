Many across the island have built up quite the appetite to grab a slice or an order of their favorite treats with which to ring in the new year.

Stores are showcasing the best of the best in their products to make sure the holidays are special for everyone.

"I love the chestnuts," said Joyce Guevara, a customer at Ben N' Yan's in Harmon. "It's a tradition to have something to crack during the new year."

A tradition she said that she does as the fireworks go off.

The restaurant, which includes a variety of Filipino cuisine, has also stocked up on a number of favorites from the Philippines.

"The people should come because there is plenty variety," said Ben N' Yan's chef in charge Randy Namuco.

Shoppers are greeted with tables stacked with treats including sweet rice and young coconut, ube, cassava and even boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts flown in from Manila.

Similar sweet goodies are being bought at Crown Bakery in Barrigada.

"The breads and our latiyas, pies, coconut cream, and then of course the cakes that follow the holiday theme," said JRae Tedtaotao, store supervisor.

She said the bakery continues to sell its ever-popular doughnuts and even made a peppermint-glazed doughnut this holiday season. The shop, like others, plans to stay open to make sure customers have something to enjoy on New Year's Day.

"Be safe and make sure you get enough to eat," Tedtaotao said.

At 7-Day Supermarket along Route 16 in Harmon, warehouse manager Rain Piludo said the store had hundreds of cases of fruits, such as pears and oranges, flown in fresh from Jeju, Korea.

"This sells very fast," Piludo said.

Store cashier Janet Ermita said she's been getting the fruits every holiday for the past ten years.

"We tried everything," she said. "Every year I would always bring this and even buy it for gifts. They really love it."

The goodies were also quick to go off the shelves at Chode's Mart in Anigua.

"Their dollar sandwiches are the way to go," said customer and local body builder Travis Aguon. “Just come in and grab a couple and get out. They are filling, cheap, affordable, and everyone enjoys a sandwich now and then.”

Customers were also quick to get the empanadas, another favorite at Chode's.

"The snacks is where it's at," Aguon said. "Don't let the food get to you and just wait for the new-year gym memberships over at Paradise Fitness."

In Barrigada Heights, Joe Techur, the owner of Bem-Yore Makit, had to keep up with customer demands, as well.

"This time of year, a lot of people are looking for local food, so, like, fish," said Techur. "We have staples like taro, tapioca, lemons, hot pepper. It's a one-stop shop for pugua."

And as we enter 2020, Techur reminds everyone to eat healthier and buy local.