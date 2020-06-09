AAFB airman who died on June 3 identified; cause of death under investigation

The active duty airman who was found unresponsive last week has been identified as Airman 1st Class Christopher H. Fay, assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

Fay was found at approximately 3:24 p.m. on June 3 in his at Andersen Air Force Base quarters and was later pronounced deceased, the base's 36th Wing Public Affairs had confirmed.

“We are grieving the loss of our Wingman” said Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander in a press release sent out today.

“Losing a member of our team is one of the most difficult things we face. We will stand strong and face this together. Every member of our team is a member of our Air Force family as well. At this time we are focused on caring for the family, friends and all of the Wingmen touched by Chris in his time with us. ”

The cause of death is still under investigation, officials stated. They said more information will be released as it becomes available.

"Our chaplains, mental health professionals and counselors are available and ready to assist those in need," officials added.

For more information on Andersen Air Force Base support services, please visit our website, http// www.andersen.af.mil.