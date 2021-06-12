AAFB tent camp under construction for expeditionary training event

A military contractor began construction on a temporary tent camp on Andersen Air Force Base, June 8, in support of an upcoming military exercise, according to Joint Region Marianas.

Once complete, the tent camp will house service members for an expeditionary training event.

Officials didn't provide much information about the training exercise, which is scheduled to take place in summer 2021 in Guam and other locations in the Indo-Pacific region. Service members involved in the exercise will reside in the tent camp for the duration of the exercise when not participating in exercise-related operations outside Andersen Air Force Base.

The U.S. Army, U.S. Army Pacific, and America's First Corps are fully committed to conducting realistic training to ensure troops are ready and prepared to execute multi-domain operations to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.