ABC Board discusses wine delivery idea

During a meeting of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board this month, an idea was proposed by an aspiring businessperson who would like to make purchasing wine as easy as ordering a box of pizza.

As a trained advanced sommelier, Mary Hatcher said, she aspires to help those 21 and older with wine and other adult beverage purchases.

“I would really like to start a local wine club,” she said to the board. “Basically, it would be two bottles of wine per customer once a month.”

Hatcher said her goal is to have a subscription service with a cost of about $50 per month.

“I want to offer wines that aren’t available in Pay-Less," she said.

Although Hatcher does not know the exact shipping or wholesale costs, she is trying to come to a certain price point that would cover costs appropriately.

With the pandemic still affecting restaurants and hotels that purchase from wholesalers, the prospective business aims to utilize surplus alcohol that is not currently being sold.

“I feel like they need some support, especially since we don’t have the same tourism we’ve had in the past. I see restaurants and bars really struggling. I’ve only been here a year and a half, but that’s my perception,” she said.

Through the subscription service, wholesalers will be assisted in selling wines "they can’t move to restaurants and hotels" to consumers instead, which Hatcher aims to sell "at a better price" than at a restaurant.

Hatcher said she doesn’t plan to have a brick-and-mortar business.

“I just don’t know what licensing to apply for. I don’t know if I need to apply for a special permit, monthly. I don’t know if I need a warehouse for a physical location for the business,” said Hatcher.

Because the delivery service would be done solely by her, she said she plans to store approximately two cases of wine at any given time.

It is her idea to start out with a very small handful of clients and then work her way up to more once the company gains more traction.

“There’s a need and a desire for it and I would like to help and pursue it legally,” said Hatcher.

Concerns raised

“I think we’re probably going to need a little bit of time to digest this,” said ABC Board Chair Lisa Fisher. “Are you aware of any sort of similar business transaction in the mainland? Or is this sort of something like a new concept?”

According to Hatcher, there are subscription services similar to the one she is proposing currently thriving in the U.S. However, those services send the bottles of wine either through FedEx or UPS.

“But that’s not really an option here, so I would just do home delivery. Like a pizza delivery, but a little different,” said Hatcher.

“I will review this, though, and we will discuss it,” said Fisher. “We’ll let you know ... through the compliance branch - which is likely.”

Some comments and concerns were voiced by board members as to what rules and regulations the new idea might need to follow in order to get off the ground.

Fisher mentioned the work needed to vet new concepts coming to Guam.

“I’d just like to say that I am reading the statute and it’s taking me a little longer to read because, like (Fisher) said, this is something new. Once I find something, I’ll let you guys know,” added board member Vicente Bautista.

A concern of board member John Ilao was how the business would ensure subscribers are over 21 years of age.

“It’s just making sure that whoever she’s delivering it to is not underage,” said Ilao.

Another concern voiced by the board was the issue of proper zoning.

“If she does it out of her residence, then the zoning is going to be an issue, right?” asked Fisher.

Bautista confirmed it would be an issue and that it needs to be researched further.