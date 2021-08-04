Search and rescue and enforcement in the waters around Guam and the region is a part of the main mission for the couple dozen crew members assigned to the recently commissioned U.S. Coast Guard cutter Frederick Hatch.

This as the USCG renamed its Guam outpost the Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam.

The Guam Daily Post was invited to tour the ship and meet the crew on Tuesday.

Among the team are two local boys: Electrician's Mate First Class George Taylor of Yona, and Electrician's Mate Chief Warren Murphy of Yigo.

"I am glad to be (working) around family," said Taylor, who shared that he recently lost his father. "I also need to be on this cutter to make the next rank. It goes hand-in-hand being here, especially on island. It's been a learning experience and seeing how this boat and everyone operates."

Along with getting a step closer to his next rank, Taylor admitted that if you had asked him a decade ago, he would have never imagined making the military his career.

"I am glad I went this route because my family is taken care of and I am not on the streets," he said.

"The Coast Guard has been great to me during my 17 years. I enjoy being underway and getting everything set up," said Murphy. "I may be directing people here and there, but all in all we have one mission. It's kind of like family. If we don't work together then it's not going to get done."

Murphy led the crew during the Post's visit on Tuesday, as they conducted drills to be ready in the event they have a man overboard or they have to abandon ship.

He said he takes pride in knowing he's keeping Guam and the surrounding islands safe.

Both men remind the community to take precautions, especially when out in open water.

"Always have a contingency plan and let people know where you are going. Keep yourself safe and everybody accountable," Murphy said. "Just know as a Coast Guard we are not out there to do anything in particular or bully you. We just want to make sure when we approach you that we are there to help. That is pretty much our biggest thing."

"We will be here standing watch. ... Just be safe out there," Taylor said.

The journey to get to this part of the world goes back to earlier this year.

The ship was built in Lockport, Louisiana, back in February, and named after two-time winner of the Gold Lifesaving Medal, Frederick Hatch.

"This ship can do about 30 knots," said Commanding Officer Lt. Craig Rooke. "We took it from Louisiana. I rode the ship from Louisiana to Key West. We were there for about eight weeks and then we left Key West and came out here. Sixty-nine days – April 21 to June 29. Most of the people on the ship had never been underway before so it was a lot of good training, a lot of good camaraderie. We came together as a crew."

The mission: "We are doing search and rescue, a lot of IUU fisheries, which is 'illegal, unreported and unregulated' fisheries. We go out and inspect ... to ensure all fishing laws are being abided by."

The ship joins two other fast-response cutters – the Myrtle Hazard and the Oliver Henry.

'Embracing all that Guam has to offer'

Along with the mission comes the opportunity for many of the crew members like Rooke to take in all Guam has to offer.

"It's been great, I love it. I got dive-certified and go scuba diving," he said.

"It's great. I love Guam. I just got dive-certified and I am exploring all the hikes and embracing all that Guam has to offer," said Andrew Lara, boatswain's mate first class, who has become a part of the historic moment for the Coast Guard. "Guam got three new FRCs with a bunch of motor capabilities. They should feel proud and more protected with the asset and capability that we have. It's a lot to offer."

"It's been great," said Xavier Morales, boatswain's mate third class. "The whole transit itself was long and hectic. We are like a family, basically, so being such a small crew we love each other like family. Then, of course, you argue with family and all that stuff. The camaraderie has been real."

"It's fun," said Conner Oates, damage controlman second class. "Everybody hanging out from the beginning. From when I met all the engineers in September to the other guys in November, December – we all have been getting along."

The plan to boost the U.S. Coast Guard's presence from Guam into the rest of the Micronesia region was first announced in 2019.

The three Guam-based cutters are part of a $1.48 billion acquisition by the Coast Guard to deploy a total of 60 new fast-response cutters that replace the slower, less agile, older patrol boats.