The chief judge of the island's federal court denied a motion filed by the island's attorney general to vacate the injunction placed on Guam's decades-old ban on abortion.

On Friday, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order denying the request to vacate the permanent injunction placed on an abortion ban filed by Attorney General Douglas Moylan in the District Court of Guam.

The injunction was placed on Public Law 20-134, which banned abortion in 1990, but was deemed unconstitutional due to case law at the time protecting abortion as a right under the Constitution.

Moylan, about a month after coming into office this year, argued the legal basis for the ban no longer existed due to the reversal by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned prior rulings and allowed states and territories to freely regulate the practice of abortion.

Tydingco-Gatewood's order details the arguments in opposition to Moylan, made not only by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, but also by the Guam Memorial Hospital Administration, as reasoning for denying the motion.

"Defendants Governor and GMH Administrator both argue sections 4 and 5 of Guam Public Law 20-134 violate the First Amendment's freedom of speech clause. ... They argue that the United States Supreme Court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health organization neither impacted nor affected the unconstitutionality of these actions," Tydingco-Gatewood wrote.

The judge's decision stated Moylan did not reply to the plaintiff's argument that the AG had "not met his burden for obtaining relief" through the vacated injunction.

Plaintiffs in the original case, which was filed in 1990, include the Guam Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Guam Nurses Association.

"Based on Defendant AG's lack of response to Plaintiff's arguments, especially those that did not overlap with the arguments raised by Defendants Governor and GMH Administrator, it is reasonable to presume that Defendant AG takes no position on their arguments or is not contesting them," the chief judge wrote.

After denying Moylan's motion, Tydingco-Gatewood wrote any other pending motions in the case "are hereby moot."

Local briefs

While the motion to vacate the injunction has been denied in the District Court, the Supreme Court of Guam is expecting to hear oral arguments April 25 on the "validity and enforceability of Public Law No. 20-134."

The local high court will tackle two legal questions on the matter: whether the Organic Act of Guam, as it existed in 1990, authorized the Guam Legislature to pass an unconstitutional law, or the Guam Legislature acted ultra vires in passing Public Law 20-134; and to the extent P.L. 20-134 is not void or otherwise unenforceable, has it been repealed by implication through subsequent changes in Guam law?

In preparing for the April 25 hearings, justices have released the following schedule for briefs to be filed:

Governor's brief: March 10.

Any party supporting the governor or supporting neither the governor nor the respondents: March 31.

Attorney General of Guam brief: April 7.

Any party supporting the Attorney General of Guam: April 14.

Governor's reply brief: April 19.

According to Post files, parties who have indicated they will submit briefs include the 37th Guam Legislature, the American Civil Liberties Union, two local attorneys, several obstetrician-gynecologists and a women's right group.

The case before the Supreme Court of Guam started in response to Leon Guerrero's request in January for declaratory judgment, as she asked the high court to rule on legal matters regarding the law, which is under judicial injunction, but was never repealed by senators.

While Leon Guerrero argues the ban should remain void, Moylan is seeking to rescind the injunction and begin enforcement of the decades-old law.