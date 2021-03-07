Abortion case partially settled

The parties in an abortion lawsuit have reached what plaintiffs are calling “a partial settlement.”

The District Court of Guam approved the joint agreement on March 5.

“The settlement ensures that one of the two laws challenged in the filing, a 1978 law that requires abortions be ‘performed’ in a clinic or hospital, cannot be used to restrict access to medication abortion,” according to a press release from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit contended that two local laws blocked access to legal and safe abortions on the island. It was filed on behalf of two Guam-licensed doctors, Shandini Raidoo and Bliss Kaneshiro, who are both board-certified obstetrician-gynecologists based in Hawaii. They're seeking to provide abortion medication via telemedicine to Guam patients.

The Office of the Attorney General filed a response in February denying the allegation that local law, specifically Title 9 of Guam Code Annotated, subsection 31.20, “prohibits the prescription, delivery, and/or receipt of abortion medication outside a qualified physician’s adequately equipped medical clinic or outside a hospital operated by the United States or Guam.”

The case is expected to continue March 18 with arguments on the second law challenged in the suit, which prevents patients from using telemedicine to obtain certain state-mandated information prior to an abortion, the release states.

“This is an important victory for reproductive freedom in Guam,” said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project. “Everyone should be able to get safe, legal, affordable abortion care in their communities, no matter where they live. There is still work to do to ensure that people in Guam can access the care they need without unnecessary obstacles, but we have taken an essential step forward today.”

Attorney General Leevin Camacho, based on his authority to “prosecute all offenses against the laws of Guam.” and the members of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, based on their authority to administer disciplinary action against doctors, were named as defendants in the lawsuit in their official capacities.

Protest

Abortion on Guam has been a hotly contested issue for decades. There have been local religious-based groups that have publicly protested abortion and called for its complete ban.

About a week ago, residents held signs in front of the governor’s office in Adelup protesting laws that allow abortion on Guam.

The ACLU contends that when Dr. Wiliam Freeman, the last of the abortion doctors on Guam, closed his practice in 2018, women and girls who wanted to end unwanted pregnancies have not had access to safe and legal abortions on the island.

Adelup made an effort to bring in doctors who, among other areas of their practice, perform abortions, but to no avail.

The ACLU contends that a lack of local abortion access has created an untenable situation for women on Guam.

“Travel to Hawaii for care typically requires a multi-day journey, for which airfare alone costs over $1,000. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these burdens were only heightened,” the press release states. “And forcing people to take such an extended off-island trip just to get the care they need jeopardizes the confidentiality of their abortion decision.”

The ACLU argues that restrictive laws “disproportionately harm people of color and people with low incomes: In Guam, the burdens posed by these laws fall most heavily on Chamorro [sic] people (the Indigenous people of the Mariana Islands).”

“Moreover, rates of poverty, poor health, and domestic violence and sexual assault in Guam are among the highest in the United States,” the press release states.

The press release state that years of research and experience show the medications used for a medication abortion can safely and effectively be prescribed through telemedicine. In addition, using telemedicine for medication abortion can reduce barriers to abortion care, particularly in under-resourced areas, and for some patients allows them to obtain abortion care where they feel safest and have the most privacy, the plaintiffs stated.

"This victory would not have been possible without decades of advocacy, led by CHamoru women, to safeguard access to safe and legal abortion in Guam," said Vanessa L. Williams, an attorney in Guam and co-counsel in the case. “It is impossible to separate our choice of whether and when to have children from every other choice in our lives. Today, we are one step closer to building a community where each of us can participate with dignity and equality.”