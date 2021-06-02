Guam Power Authority officials continue to urge customers to contact them to avoid disconnection.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the agency anticipated the possibility of disconnecting about 1,000 pre-paid customers; these are customers who opted to pay what they anticipate using in terms of the coming month's power use.

“Disconnections of pre-paid customers, approximately 1,000 (customers) could actually begin today,” she said on Tuesday. “Post-paid customers may be disconnected in 30 or 45 days, depending on varying billing cycles and amounts owed.”

On Tuesday, June 1, the agency resumed its disconnection policy, which had been suspended for about a year to help residents and businesses struggling through the pandemic. GPA officials said they too have obligations and as such the disconnection policy had to be resumed but they have provided various ways to help ratepayers avoid disconnection.

They can:

• Contact GPA to see if they qualify for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, which is managed by DOA. There already have been some customers who've qualified to receive help paying for their power bills.

• Contact GPA to set up payment plans that work with their household budget.

Residential customers can call 647-5787/8/9 or emai customersfirst@gpagwa.com. Business or commercial customers can email businessfirst@gpagwa.com.