About $1.5M in GPA pay raises over 3 years; no impact on customer rates

Annual pay-for-performance adjustments for more than 400 employees cost the Guam Power Authority between $500,000 and $550,000, yearly, from 2019 through 2021. It cost GPA about $230,800 to move 142 certified, technical and professional employees up to the 20th market percentile by early January of fiscal year 2020.

But none of these have impacted the utility's base rate, a major component of consumer bills that addresses personnel and other costs. In addition, in order to stem the turnover of skilled employees, GPA said the salary increases are necessary.

"(The) adjustment is not high and our average represents an adjustment of 2% a year which reflects prior national inflation rate. Current inflation rate is 7.5%," GPA told the Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We have professional employees with skill sets that are not readily found in other government of Guam agencies (power plant operator, lineman, professional engineers, etc.), many have been with GPA for over 20 plus years. Personnel salaries need to be comparable or close to what the market pays for these skill sets. GPA is currently losing professionals and highly skilled employees to federal entities due to uncompetitive wages," the utility added.

As of last year fiscal year, labor cost for the power utility amounted to about $46.2 million or about 14% of its total $324.1 million budget.

According to GPA, there are two types of pay adjustments at the utility: annual adjustments and upward migration in market percentile, or movement of workers to a higher wage bracket among national pay ranges.

For example, employees at GPA and the Guam Waterworks Authority are said to now be at the 20th market percentile. That means that 20% of similar workers make less than GPA and GWA employees, while 80% make more.

However, there are some employees above the 20th percentile at both utilities.

Public Law 28-11 authorized GPA and GWA to promulgate personnel rules and provided limited authority to establish pay scales for certified, technical and professional employees, while P.L. 28-159 approved these rules. Compensation for CTP employees is based on internal equity and external competitiveness, with regular reviews.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities, which oversees GPA and GWA, also adopted a resolution in 2007 that facilitated upward market percentile movement and directed the development of the pay-for-performance program.

GPA stated that the next potential upward movement for employee wages will be to the 25th market percentile, but that is not until fiscal 2023.

These adjustments don't apply to executive management at the utilities, or the CCU board secretary, whose pay are directly under the CCU.

In a recent meeting, the CCU authorized a raise only for GPA CFO John Kim. Commissioners voted to raise Kim's base salary to about $141,900 from $135,000. This will bring Kim from between the fifth and 10th market percentile up to the 20th percentile.

Other costs

While these adjustments haven't led to additional costs for ratepayers, other issues have. The fuel surcharge, the other major component to a power bill, has done nothing but go up since February last year due to rising fuel costs.

The upcoming Ukudu power plant and major renewable projects are expected to reduce fuel costs, but the power plant also comes with expenses to be paid through the base rate.

The base rate hasn't been adjusted since 2013, but may need to go up with the new power plant online by 2024, although GPA wants to avoid that. However, people's total power bills should still fall even with a base rate increase due to reductions in fuel consumption, according to a sample billing from GPA.

The Guam Daily Post requested information on GWA's costs moving to the 20th market percentile, as well as current labor costs compared to the overall costs for the utility. The Post also asked, based on GPA's statements, if GWA is also looking at another upward movement in market percentile by 2023. Responses were pending as of press time.

Similar to GPA, pay policy at the water utility calls for annual performance reviews and corresponding pay adjustments subject to funding availability. But unlike GPA, no GWA employees have received pay adjustments for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo previously stated.

Pay adjustments were deferred at the water utility to ensure GWA met financial obligations, including financial performance requirements for bond indenture. Corresponding pay adjustments will be made when GWA is able to do so, Bordallo has said.