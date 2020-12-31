Dededo resident Pedro Cruz Esteban waited about an hour to get his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Wednesday.

"I came down to get the shot because I'm afraid of COVID-19," he said. "I don't want to get that. We lost a lot of lives here in Guam for the little population we have. I think we lost a lot of people."

The wait was worth it. After getting vaccinated, he told The Guam Daily Post: "I feel safer, for one thing. That's the most important thing."

Hundreds more of the island's manåmko' received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The total number of people who've received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Guam is 3,439, according to the Joint Information Center.

Of those are about 1,600 of the island's manåmko'. The Department of Public Health and Social Services extended the immunization clinic for those 75 and older another day due to the demand, said agency spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

"We're getting a large turnout," said Carrera. "I think it says a lot about them wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They're sort of our vaccine heroes. Throughout this pandemic, they've been silent. They've been in their homes to protect themselves because they are in the vulnerable population."

She noted that people age 75 and older have been hit hard by the virus.

"They've been ... hospitalized and we've been reporting a lot of deaths in that age group," Carrera said. "They want to be able to leave their homes, hug their grandchildren, see their families, play bingo. They don't want to hide anymore but they also don't want to be the next person announced in a JIC release.

DPHSS in partnership with the Office of the Governor, Mayors' Council of Guam, Guam Department of Labor, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, University of Guam School of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the Serve Guam Commission - Americorps Guam program, will continue its COVID-19 vaccination clinic for part of Phase 1b today at Okkodo High School.

The clinic will open at 9 a.m. and vaccines will be provided to the first 600 individuals. A government-issued ID is required and participants will be asked to present a list of their current doctor-prescribed medications.

Mary and Sus Sablan were vaccinated on Wednesday. The whole process took about an hour and a half, "but that's OK," said Mary Sablan.

The Tamuning couple decided to get vaccinated to protect and prolong their lives, they said.

Teresita Rosario said she got the vaccine so she could be safe but also to ensure she doesn't spread COVID-19 unwittingly.

Health officials have said that about half of the people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were asymptomatic, or showed no symptoms.

Statistics

There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 on island as of Wednesday. That was the result of 339 tests administered on Tuesday, the JIC reported.

Guam now has a total of 7,308 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There have been 121 deaths. There are 169 people in active isolation and 7,018 who have completed isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score is at a low of 0.6, and 15 people were reported hospitalized. At one point there were more than 80 patients who needed hospital care.

There are 13 COVID-19 patients at Guam Memorial Hospital. Three are in the intensive care unit – two of whom are on ventilators.

Guam Regional Medical City has two COVID-19 patients. Neither are in the ICU.

Naval Hospital Guam has no COVID-19 patients.