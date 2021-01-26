About 122 bus drivers wait to get COVID-19 vaccine

About 122 school bus drivers are waiting for their opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
While hundreds of teachers and other school-based staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, bus drivers were not part of the group.
They will be included in a different schedule, but Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said she didn't know exactly when.
"For Saturday, it was mostly the northern schools and some of the central schools and then some private schools," Carrera said. "The next vaccination clinic we'll be doing for school-based staff, we'll probably do more of the central to southern schools. I'm not sure when we'll include the bus drivers, though."
Vaccinations for educators began just a few days after most schools opened their doors to in-person instruction. A little more than 600 educators got their first dose on Saturday.
The Joint Information Center last week identified a number of public and private schools whose employees would be accepted for vaccination at Guam Regional Medical City.
This week, GRMC and American Medical Center will be hosting vaccination clinics for school-based employees. For both vaccination sites, GDOE employees must have their employee identification badge. GDOE employees are required to complete the consent form and submit the form at either site prior to receiving the vaccine.
As with last week, JIC stated Monday that additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled for remaining school-based employees and school bus drivers.
GRMC hosted a clinic Monday and will continue today between 3 and 6 p.m. for employees of the following schools:
Adacao Elementary School
Astumbo Elementary School
Astumbo Middle School
Chief Brodie Elementary School
D.L. Perez Elementary School
F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School
Finegayan Elementary School
John F. Kennedy High School
Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School
Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School
Liguan Elementary School
Machananao Elementary School
Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School
Okkodo High School
Simon Sanchez High School
Tamuning Elementary School
Upi Elementary School
Vicente Benavente Middle School
Wettengel Elementary School
Academy of Our Lady of Guam
Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School
Dominican Catholic School
iLearn Academy Charter
Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten
Notre Dame High School
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School
San Vicente Catholic School
Santa Barbara Catholic School
St. Anthony Catholic School
St. Francis Catholic School
St. Paul Christian Academy
School-based employees are encouraged to bring an employment ID or proof of employment.
AMC will host vaccination clinics for school-based employees on Wednesday and Thursday at the Tiyan High School gymnasium from 6 to 8 p.m. Vaccinations will be done by online appointments only and walk-ins will not be accepted. The link to schedule online appointments and to submit consent forms will be sent at a later date. AMC will service employees of the following schools:
Agana Heights Elementary
Agueda I. Johnston Middle
B.P. Carbullido Elementary
C.L. Taitano Elementary
George Washington High
H.B. Price Elementary
Harry S. Truman Elementary
Inarajan Elementary
Inarajan Middle
J.P. Torres Success Academy
J.Q. San Miguel Elementary
Jose Rios Middle
L.P. Untalan Middle
M.U. Lujan Elementary
Marcial Sablan Elementary
Merizo Martyrs Memorial
Oceanview Middle
Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary
P.C. Lujan Elementary
Southern High
Talofofo Elementary
Tiyan High
Dominican Child Care
Father Duenas Memorial
Guahan Academy Charter
Harvest Christian Academy
Infant of Prague Nursery & Kindergarten
Japanese School of Guam
SIFA Learning Academy
St. John's School