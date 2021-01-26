About 122 bus drivers wait to get COVID-19 vaccine

HEADING TO SCHOOL: M.U. Lujan Elementary School students climb on board their bus at a Yona bus stop on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year. Hundreds of teachers and other school-based staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, but bus drivers were not part of the group. Post file photo

About 122 school bus drivers are waiting for their opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

While hundreds of teachers and other school-based staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, bus drivers were not part of the group.

They will be included in a different schedule, but Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said she didn't know exactly when.

"For Saturday, it was mostly the northern schools and some of the central schools and then some private schools," Carrera said. "The next vaccination clinic we'll be doing for school-based staff, we'll probably do more of the central to southern schools. I'm not sure when we'll include the bus drivers, though."

Vaccinations for educators began just a few days after most schools opened their doors to in-person instruction. A little more than 600 educators got their first dose on Saturday.

The Joint Information Center last week identified a number of public and private schools whose employees would be accepted for vaccination at Guam Regional Medical City.

This week, GRMC and American Medical Center will be hosting vaccination clinics for school-based employees. For both vaccination sites, GDOE employees must have their employee identification badge. GDOE employees are required to complete the consent form and submit the form at either site prior to receiving the vaccine.

As with last week, JIC stated Monday that additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled for remaining school-based employees and school bus drivers.

GRMC hosted a clinic Monday and will continue today between 3 and 6 p.m. for employees of the following schools:

  • Adacao Elementary School

  • Astumbo Elementary School

  • Astumbo Middle School

  • Chief Brodie Elementary School

  • D.L. Perez Elementary School

  • F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School

  • Finegayan Elementary School

  • John F. Kennedy High School

  • Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School

  • Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School

  • Liguan Elementary School

  • Machananao Elementary School

  • Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School

  • Okkodo High School

  • Simon Sanchez High School

  • Tamuning Elementary School

  • Upi Elementary School

  • Vicente Benavente Middle School

  • Wettengel Elementary School

  • Academy of Our Lady of Guam

  • Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School

  • Dominican Catholic School

  • iLearn Academy Charter

  • Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten

  • Notre Dame High School

  • Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School

  • San Vicente Catholic School

  • Santa Barbara Catholic School

  • St. Anthony Catholic School

  • St. Francis Catholic School

  • St. Paul Christian Academy

School-based employees are encouraged to bring an employment ID or proof of employment.

AMC will host vaccination clinics for school-based employees on Wednesday and Thursday at the Tiyan High School gymnasium from 6 to 8 p.m. Vaccinations will be done by online appointments only and walk-ins will not be accepted. The link to schedule online appointments and to submit consent forms will be sent at a later date. AMC will service employees of the following schools:

  • Agana Heights Elementary 

  • Agueda I. Johnston Middle

  • B.P. Carbullido Elementary

  • C.L. Taitano Elementary

  • George Washington High

  • H.B. Price Elementary

  • Harry S. Truman Elementary

  • Inarajan Elementary

  • Inarajan Middle

  • J.P. Torres Success Academy

  • J.Q. San Miguel Elementary

  • Jose Rios Middle

  • L.P. Untalan Middle

  • M.U. Lujan Elementary

  • Marcial Sablan Elementary

  • Merizo Martyrs Memorial

  • Oceanview Middle

  • Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary

  • P.C. Lujan Elementary

  • Southern High

  • Talofofo Elementary 

  • Tiyan High

  • Dominican Child Care

  • Father Duenas Memorial 

  • Guahan Academy Charter

  • Harvest Christian Academy

  • Infant of Prague Nursery & Kindergarten

  • Japanese School of Guam

  • SIFA Learning Academy

  • St. John's School

