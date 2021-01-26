About 122 bus drivers wait to get COVID-19 vaccine

About 122 school bus drivers are waiting for their opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

While hundreds of teachers and other school-based staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, bus drivers were not part of the group.

They will be included in a different schedule, but Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said she didn't know exactly when.

"For Saturday, it was mostly the northern schools and some of the central schools and then some private schools," Carrera said. "The next vaccination clinic we'll be doing for school-based staff, we'll probably do more of the central to southern schools. I'm not sure when we'll include the bus drivers, though."

Vaccinations for educators began just a few days after most schools opened their doors to in-person instruction. A little more than 600 educators got their first dose on Saturday.

The Joint Information Center last week identified a number of public and private schools whose employees would be accepted for vaccination at Guam Regional Medical City.

This week, GRMC and American Medical Center will be hosting vaccination clinics for school-based employees. For both vaccination sites, GDOE employees must have their employee identification badge. GDOE employees are required to complete the consent form and submit the form at either site prior to receiving the vaccine.

As with last week, JIC stated Monday that additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled for remaining school-based employees and school bus drivers.

GRMC hosted a clinic Monday and will continue today between 3 and 6 p.m. for employees of the following schools:

Adacao Elementary School

Astumbo Elementary School

Astumbo Middle School

Chief Brodie Elementary School

D.L. Perez Elementary School

F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School

Finegayan Elementary School

John F. Kennedy High School

Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School

Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School

Liguan Elementary School

Machananao Elementary School

Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School

Okkodo High School

Simon Sanchez High School

Tamuning Elementary School

Upi Elementary School

Vicente Benavente Middle School

Wettengel Elementary School

Academy of Our Lady of Guam

Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School

Dominican Catholic School

iLearn Academy Charter

Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten

Notre Dame High School

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School

San Vicente Catholic School

Santa Barbara Catholic School

St. Anthony Catholic School

St. Francis Catholic School

St. Paul Christian Academy

School-based employees are encouraged to bring an employment ID or proof of employment.

AMC will host vaccination clinics for school-based employees on Wednesday and Thursday at the Tiyan High School gymnasium from 6 to 8 p.m. Vaccinations will be done by online appointments only and walk-ins will not be accepted. The link to schedule online appointments and to submit consent forms will be sent at a later date. AMC will service employees of the following schools:

Agana Heights Elementary

Agueda I. Johnston Middle

B.P. Carbullido Elementary

C.L. Taitano Elementary

George Washington High

H.B. Price Elementary

Harry S. Truman Elementary

Inarajan Elementary

Inarajan Middle

J.P. Torres Success Academy

J.Q. San Miguel Elementary

Jose Rios Middle

L.P. Untalan Middle

M.U. Lujan Elementary

Marcial Sablan Elementary

Merizo Martyrs Memorial

Oceanview Middle

Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary

P.C. Lujan Elementary

Southern High

Talofofo Elementary

Tiyan High