About 170 dogs have been turned in to the Guam Animals In Need shelter since since Feb. 1 as part of an ongoing stray animal roundup initiative among village mayors, according to GAIN President Cyrus Luhr.

But, with that many animals being brought in, GAIN needs to increase capacity or it will continue to cause a bottleneck in the mayors' ability to pick up strays.

The shelter has always struggled with capacity, said Luhr, who estimates the shelter could double its capacity with a $200,000 investment. The roundup is not to exceed the shelter's ability to take in animals and provide the same level of care given in prior years, he added.

About 5% of the captured dogs were found to be lost and were returned to their owners. About 15% have been adopted, while 20% are awaiting adoption. However, about 60% were euthanized due to illness or injury, or for being too aggressive, Luhr said.

Mayors turned in 38 stray cats, of which 24, or 63%, were euthanized, mostly due to being feral. Five were adopted and nine are at the shelter or in foster care.

Interested adopters can contact the shelter.

"We are not changing our standard of care," Luhr said. "We are not euthanizing more. We've worked with the mayors so we're all on the same page, so that when animals come here we provide the best care we can. If they're feral or injured, we must euthanize. Otherwise we hold them until they're adopted and that slows the process down."

GAIN is adamant that rounding up animals and killing them is not the solution to the stray animal problem. The only solution is to implement widespread spaying and neutering. Aggressive dogs still must be removed and euthanized, but the vast majority on Guam are just trying to survive, Luhr said.

GAIN and the Department of Agriculture are submitting a grant request to the U.S. Department of the Interior to fund a shelter veterinarian who would also provide community spaying and neutering at the GAIN shelter, according to Luhr.

GAIN also is eyeing federal recovery money to fund the much-needed shelter expansion, as well as possible funding through the Invasive Species Surcharge.

With shelter space at a premium, Luhr said, GAIN was excited and thankful for community advocates helping to adopt and fly animals off island, and GAIN is hopeful it will spark further interest in adopting Guam dogs off island.

A recent effort has been named the Boonie Flight Project.

Dogs found in terrible condition

Local Facebook groups also are involved in rescuing abandoned or injured animals, some of which have been found in poor health.

Lauren Cabrera, a co-founder of the Boonie Flight Project, said rescue groups found more than 60 puppies in the last three weeks – some too young to be separated from their mothers.

"We even found an adorable puppy standing next to two trash bags full of dead puppies on Saturday night. We are currently getting him healthy to go stateside and have several interested adopters," Cabrera said.

"Unfortunately, this is how it is here and it is no longer shocking to find trash bags with dead (or alive) puppies in them. We have even found living puppies in a dumpster before," she said.

Partly because of these conditions, there has been a great response from stateside adopters, according to Cabrera.

"Not only are the puppies cute or the adult dogs we're sending cute, but (adopters) really feel like they're saving them. And they are," she said.

Twenty-five dogs were set to fly off island Saturday. Cabrera said she hopes Duncan, the puppy found next to trash bags full of dead puppies, can be sent off in the next flight on May 15, along with others. Duncan needs more time to recover, according to Cabrera. He spent his second night at the vet on March 30.

Like Luhr, Cabrera said the most humane way to control the animal population is to get them spayed or neutered and off the streets into loving homes.