For the Aflleje family, getting tested for COVID-19 on Saturday meant they knew they and those around them are safe.

They’re among the many families who showed up at the Talofofo gym on Saturday for community testing with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

This community testing is different, however, in that officials required residents to register with the mayor’s office.

Mayor Vicente Taitague said registration started Wednesday and they were inundated with phone calls, even having to share the unfortunate news that they’d already met their cap by Thursday.

“We got a lot of phone calls,” the mayor said. “A lot of people called ... at least we controlled the flow of traffic.”

The testing was capped at 200 to ensure people can get their test results quicker, said Suzanna Kaneshiro, DPHSS chief public health officer.

“We’re trying to not backlog the (Public Health) lab anymore ... so if we keep it to 200 then we can test today or at least tomorrow and people can get their results faster,” she said. “And if we get the results faster then we can do the contact tracing faster and they can go investigate so it actually is the most accurate information that we can use.”

Kaneshiro said despite the high numbers recently, she believes Guam is still within the window where the virus can be contained.