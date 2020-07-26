Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, voter turnout could be 47%-50% for this year's primary election on Aug. 29.

During the Guam Election Commission emergency meeting Thursday night, the projected voter turnout was discussed as commissioners debated the manner and schedule of in-office absentee voting starting July 30 amid the coronavirus crisis.

Commissioner Jerry Crisostomo said based on previous elections, he's projecting a 47% to 50% voter turnout in this year's primary.

That would be about 25,850 voters if the number of registered voters reaches 55,000. As of June 30, there were 53,428 registered voters on Guam.

"The special election in Yona is a good indicator which only had a 52% turnout," he told The Guam Daily Post. "The congressional race in the Democratic race may garner a turnout but nothing too significant."

Crisostomo said he hopes the turnout will be well beyond 50%.

"We shall see," he said. "The pandemic will certainly add to this dilemma but more importantly the significant number of uncontested races will play a bigger role in a low voter turnout."

Voter turnout, based on GEC data, for elections over the past decade, was:

2010 - 58% or 29,135

2012 - 44% or 21,401

2014 - 44% or 21,553

2016 - 49% or 24,242

2018 - 57% or 30,628

Crisostomo said voter turnout has been on a decline and this year will be no exception.

While voter turnout has been decreasing, voter registration has been increasing and election commissioners have been seeking ways to get registered voters to cast their vote.

Early voting

Public Law 35-95, which was signed into law July 20, allows expanded absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-office absentee or early voting will be from July 30 to Aug. 28. Key details are as follows: