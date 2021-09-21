Some 500 government of Guam executive branch employees, not including those with the Guam Department of Education, have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Sept. 24 deadline.

That's based on data as of Sept. 17. More were vaccinated Monday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, however, so the number of unvaccinated executive branch workers has likely further shrunk.

As of Friday, 86% or 4,518 of the estimated 5,224 executive branch employees, were fully vaccinated, while 190 had their first dose, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Janela Carrera.

Carrera said there have been requests for exemptions for medical reasons but none for religious reasons. DPHSS has yet to distinguish whether the requests were from executive branch employees or other GovGuam branches or agencies, or from covered private sector businesses such as restaurants.

As of Monday, there was no information available on whether DPHSS has granted any exemption requests.

A standard form for an exemption request is still in the works, Carrera said. The Office of the Attorney General has reviewed the form, and it's now back to DPHSS for further review, she said.

An employee may continue to work while awaiting an exemption, DPHSS stated in a guidance memo. Those granted an exemption will still be required to undergo COVID-19 testing once a week.

A "proof of medical or religious exemption to vaccination issued by DPHSS" has also been added to the list of documents people can present to restaurants, bars and other covered businesses, to be allowed entry into these establishments.

Vaccine mandate

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mandated that executive branch employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 24, or they would be subject to weekly testing. Those who refuse to get vaccinated or tested weekly face possible disciplinary action.

Carrera said the exact number of executive branch employees, not including GDOE, is constantly changing as employees retire, resign, get hired or serve only on a temporary basis. GDOE has a full vaccination rate of about 85%, the department has said.

The judicial branch has also mandated vaccination, but not the Legislature. Autonomous GovGuam agencies have been aiming for a high vaccination rate among their employees.

UOG clinic

At the UOG vaccination clinic on Monday, husband and wife Jesse and Katherine Mafnas said their initial hesitation about the vaccine and its potential health impacts led to the delay in getting the vaccine. They're not GovGuam employees.

They both got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in August and got their second dose on Monday.

"I only have one kidney left because I gave the other one to my dad," Jesse Mafnas said. "At first I wasn't sure what the vaccine could do to my remaining kidney."

His wife said after consulting with a doctor, they were told it would be safe for him to get the vaccine.

With the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and deaths amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, the couple said they're hoping to be more protected.

Medical experts have said full vaccination does not prevent getting infected or passing on the virus, but vaccination does prevent an individual from getting the most severe symptoms of COVID-19.