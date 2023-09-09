About 600 apply for DUA in first few days

About 350 applications came in for the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program on Tuesday, the first day that the Guam Department of Labor began accepting applications from workers, business owners and the self-employed who lost jobs, businesses or work opportunities due to Typhoon Mawar.

By Thursday, about 600 applications had been submitted, according to GDOL Director David Dell'Isola. Eligible individuals have 30 days from the beginning of the application period to apply for the program. The deadline is Oct. 4.

Dell'Isola estimates that 3,000 to 4,000 individuals may apply.

It was earlier estimated that about 7,000 people were left unemployed in the wake of the typhoon.

A major caveat to DUA is that citizens from nations with compacts of free association with the U.S. are not eligible for the federal program, unless they are qualified aliens. Guam serves as a major host to migrants from these Pacific nations, who are able to live and work in the U.S. thanks to the compact agreements.

Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post that once GDOL learned COFA migrants would not generally qualify for DUA, he knew that population probably comprised half of those who would have otherwise applied, as they tend to work service-level positions - the ones "always hit harder."

Although applications began just this month, DUA is payable for all weeks of unemployment retroactive to May 28, and up to Nov. 25, as long as an individual's unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster.

Dell'Isola said he has spoken to some people, and "the thing is" many were affected with unemployment only within the first three weeks after Mawar. The weekly assistance under DUA is $384, and some might not see it worth applying for the program because of documentation requirements, Dell'Isola added.

"I talk to a lot of people when I run out and try to get a feel for how people are doing. Some people are just kind of waiting to see how the system is and seeing how other people are doing, which is smart, before they file," Dell'Isola said.

19 filed early

DUA is administered through the U.S. Department of Labor, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and is subject to various federal regulations.

In addition to noting that COFA migrants were generally ineligible for the program, GDOL had warned individuals against filing early, before the official launch of the program, or their claim would be denied.

According to Dell'Isola, 19 people had filed claims before Tuesday. For these individuals, the GDOL director said he is running the issue "up ladder" for any possible ways to work a solution.

"But it has been asked and answered earlier. I've not given up on it. It's just that I don't want to give any false hope. I'm working it with my higher up that I have dealings with," Dell'Isola said.

According to GDOL Special Projects Coordinator Janela Carrera, DUA applicants will receive a notice or letter stating that they are monetary eligible for DUA. This is a standard letter, and it means that the claim is being reviewed and a decision is pending, not that the application was approved, Carrera said.

People who filed early may have also received this letter, but might not have received an official denial already because GDOL is not yet in the review stage of the process, Carrera added.

The review period may begin within a couple weeks, according to Dell'Isola.

"Some of it has to depend on if our center is getting slammed harder, then it may push it back. If the claims slow down, then we might be able to start adjusting. I'm going to have a small team of people start the review process in probably a week or two. Because everybody is hands on ensuring that we get these claims in, and that the system is working, and everything is gelling properly," Dell'Isola said.

Once the review process begins, it may take three or more weeks before applicants receive approval or denial letters.

"It's hard for me to tell you ... Once I get a reassurance of the application process, there's another system (for) the payment process. And then that needs to start looking at," Dell'Isola added.

DUA claimants may apply online through Hireguam.com, or in person at Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Dell'Isola thanked GTA for coming in Saturday and setting up wired internet services at the Paseo Stadium, as well as the Department of Parks and Recreation for providing the space for free.