About 600 senior citizens plan to return to centers

Only about 600 of the nearly 1,000 pre-pandemic elderly clients of senior citizen centers plan to return to the centers where they can share a meal or play bingo with friends they haven't seen in nearly two years, Mayors Council of Guam President Jessie Alig said.

"I think for far too long, many of our senior citizens have been wanting to get back into the centers," Alig, mayor of Piti, said.

But the numbers tend to change every week since the centers started doing surveys of the manåmko', or senior citizens, in preparation for the Jan. 10, 2022 reopening of Guam's 12 senior citizen centers.

Some of the senior citizens change their decisions after they've talked to their family members or their doctors, among other people.

"The senior centers' reopening will allow them to socialize, and hopefully will allow them to be healthier because they tend to move around because they have exercise activity and they can see their friends again in a safe and healthy way," Alig said.

Mayors' meal deliveries will end

For the estimated 300 to 400 elderly who don't plan to return yet to the senior centers, they are being notified that delivery of their meals would soon end.

Mayors' staff members started delivering meals to the homes of senior citizens when the centers had to close because of the pandemic.

Now that the centers will be reopening after 22 months of closure, home delivery of meals will stop since most of the seniors will be returning and mayors' staff members will be resuming their duties at senior citizen centers.

Alig, however, said the seniors and their families are being encouraged to apply with the Division of Senior Citizens of the Department of Public Health and Social Services for other programs that provide home-delivered meals to seniors.

"For the senior citizen centers, they are considered congregate meals where they actually have to be at the center to congregate and to have their meal with other seniors," Alig said.

One of the requirements to be able to return to the senior citizen centers is having at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Alig said.

Centers will also check their temperature and implement a 6-foot social distancing, among other COVID-19 safety precautions.

Some villages partly resumed bingo for their manåmko' at the centers recently but the clients had to go home after the game, Alig said.

HEPA filters

High-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filters have been procured but have yet to be installed at the senior centers as of this week.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said the HEPA filters will be made available at all the centers before the opening date.

Alig said the installation of the HEPA filters is not a precondition to reopening, but the 12 senior centers will abide by Public Health's COVID-19 safety protocols.

Underutilized centers

Of the 12 senior citizen centers, six are underutilized or have fewer attendees than can be accommodated by the facilities.

Alig said a plan is being considered to shift some of the senior citizens to underutilized centers.

The council is looking at providing transportation to make the transition easier for those with mobility issues.