Absences block change to MCOG bylaws allowing members to vote virtually

The Mayors’ Council of Guam will have to reschedule its plans to amend one of its bylaws, after not having a quorum Wednesday at the MCOG headquarters in Hagåtña.

The council is considering whether to allow its members to vote on official motions while attending MCOG meetings virtually.

“Basically, the amendment would clarify some of the rules that the MCOG have,” said Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, who also is vice president of the MCOG. “So, if we start to attend the meeting in person, then we can join via Zoom if something comes up. If we attend the meeting on Zoom, then show up to the meeting in person, then we’re able to do that. It doesn’t change the threshold of the votes.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But not enough members showed up in person Wednesday for the council to approve or reject the amendment. As with other government policy groups, a minimum quorum is required for actions to be official.

The MCOG needs “60% or 16 people of the body present” to have a quorum - whether it be mayors or vice mayors, Hoffman said.

During the special meeting held for the body, only 12 members of the council were in attendance. The MCOG has 26 members: 19 mayors and seven vice mayors.

Hofmann attributed the lack of participation to “the weather and busy schedules.”

The MCOG has indicated it will try to vote at the next council meeting to allow virtual participation. Council meetings normally are held on the first Wednesday of every month.

“Yes, it should be a pretty light thing,” Hofmann said.