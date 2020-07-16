Absentee ballots mailed, primary election cancellation bill awaits vote

Absentee ballots for the Aug. 29 primary elections were mailed Wednesday, after senators went on another "emergency session" recess without deciding on a bill, that is in the voting file, that proposes to cancel the primaries.

Four senators said during the emergency session that they oppose and will vote "no" on Bill 375, bipartisan legislation that seeks to cancel all the primary races and allow all qualified candidates to advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

They are Sens. Joe San Agustin, Clynton Ridgell, Regine Biscoe Lee and Wil Castro.

"I move that we just have a full primary," San Agustin said. "The Guam Election Commission can handle it. Let's not kid ourselves. They've done a great job for many years and they will continue doing a great job for the many years to come."

That was hours after San Agustin withdrew his Bill 374, which sought to cancel only the primary races that do not have challengers.

At least four other senators, including Bill 375 authors Sens. James Moylan and Therese Terlaje, said they are for the bill. After hours of debate, Bill 375 was sent to the voting file.

San Agustin asked for a recess to further review Bill 330, which seeks to allow absentee voting when a state of emergency is declared including during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Session resumes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

90 candidates

The Guam Election Commission is required by law to send absentee ballots 45 days before the primary election, or by July 15.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan confirmed sending out more than 30 absentee ballots, including at least 15 by regular mail and the rest by electronic mail, by Wednesday afternoon.

If Bill 375 becomes law, GEC is prepared as well to send a follow-up notification to off-island voters, informing them that the 2020 primary elections have been canceled and the mailed absentee ballots are moot.

Regardless of the outcome of this week's anticipated vote on Bill 375, GEC told senators that it is prepared to conduct the primaries with all necessary COVID-19 safety precautions.

These include hiring 150 additional staff to help sanitize the booths after every voter's use, check voters' temperatures, maintain social distancing, ensure masks are worn and other anti-COVID safety measures.

The ballots that were sent have 90 names of primary election candidates, many with no challengers.

Debate

Moylan, Therese Terlaje, Sens. Telo Taitague and Mary Torres spoke in favor of cancelling the primaries to mainly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 as well as to cut unnecessary costs.

Saving $400,000 is valuable especially with GovGuam not having clear austerity measures when revenues have decreased, Moylan said.

"This is the time to do things extraordinary because these are extraordinary times. And we can argue all we want about rights. But the bottom line is if there is a way to save money and if there is a way to ensure that at least there’s some level of safety, then you take that step I believe," Torres said.

Taitague said the bill is about people's health and safety, and called for setting aside politics.

"Democracy is alive. We're gonna have a general election and everybody who signed up to run for public office is going to be on that ballot. And they will be chosen by the people of Guam," she said.

Ridgell, for his part, said senators have a "difficult" decision to make after hearing sentiments from those who have said that the primaries are a waste of time and money and others who have said "it's not a fair decision to make at this time."

"I wanna be clear that I have always thought that it’s the political parties who should pay for the primaries. But this bill doesn’t do that. This bill doesn't require the parties to pay for the primary. This bill cancels the primary," he said.

The senator said it's not fair to change the rules in the middle of the contest.

"If we cancel this primary election, it will not be fair for all. So with that I must rise in opposition to this bill and I will be voting 'no'," he said.

Castro, the only Republican running for delegate, said canceling the primaries will infringe on peoples' constitutional right to vote.

"If you support the cancellation of all primary elections, I just might vote for this but to make exception to this election, I just don't see the legal, medical or public policy basis upon which to support either the amendment or the bill on its face," Castro said, adding that it doesn't make sense allowing people to go to malls and bars but not allowed to vote in the primaries.

Lee said some villages with multiple mayoral candidates will be forced to be led for four years by a mayor or vice mayor who got only up to 20% of the votes cast in that village because of the cancellation of the primaries.

"That is a disservice to the people we all swore to serve," she said.