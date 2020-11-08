Abundant Life Church to mark 25th anniversary

Abundant Life Church celebrates its 25th anniversary today.

Watch its senior pastor share an inspiring message during its livestream morning service at 10 a.m.

Despite the gloomy state of Guam's economy in the midst of a health crisis, the church will offer a glimpse of faith and hope for a better future in a service titled "How to Celebrate a Church's 25th Anniversary During a Pandemic Period," the church stated in a press release.

Pastors Albert and Judy Alquero founded Abundant Life Church in 1995.

From a humble beginning as a house church, ALC Guam has grown to a vibrant church with outreaches in technology and numerous churches in the Philippines. The development of its ministries especially in technology has allowed this Assembly of God church to flourish despite the presence of COVID-19 throughout our island community, the church stated.

Visit the church's website, alcguam.com or on Facebook.