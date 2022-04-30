‘Abuse of authority’: Mom says police took her minor son out of school, into custody

An officer with the Guam Police Department is being investigated after he was accused of abusing his authority.

A mother filed a complaint Thursday with Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio and Guam Office of the Attorney General chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan.

“This is a blatant abuse of authority by (the officer) because he did not get his way,” she said in the complaint.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She alleges that the officer illegally removed her 15-year-old son from his school earlier this month and took him into custody without her knowledge or permission.

“My son’s rights and my parental rights were violated willfully, knowingly, and vindictively by (the officer) as retribution due to (the officer’s) anger that we declined to further be involved in an investigation that had absolutely nothing to do with us,” she said. “I demand (the officer) be punished accordingly and I will be filing a civil rights violation lawsuit and making a complaint with the local FBI office at the blatant abuse of authority by (the officer).”

Her son was initially questioned in connection with the attempted kidnapping reported in Agana Heights in March. Police said the incident turned out to be false, as the girl had fabricated her story.

A teenage boy was arrested in the case. That teen identified the mother’s son as a witness.

Her son told police he did not see any confrontation or struggle between the teens.

The officer attempted to interview her son a second time, but the family declined any further participation in the investigation.

“We just want to be left out of it since (my son) was in no way involved and did not witness anything of significance,” she said. “(The officer) appeared upset and stated, ‘OK, we will just have to do this the hard way.’”

The mother said the officer called her multiple times and even contacted her employer after she told him the family no longer wanted their son involved.

“This constitutes unlawful harassment,” she said.

On April 21, her son messaged her that the cop was at his high school.

The assistant principal called the mother back to tell her that the officer took her son into custody and that the officer told the school that the parents gave police permission to take him.

“This is a total lie,” she said.

The mother panicked and eventually was able to get hold of the officer who she said allegedly told her that she had been ignoring his calls and that she could talk to him at the Juvenile Investigation Section in Tiyan.

“So he admitted that, because I ignored his calls, he took my son,” she said. “(The officer) complained that he tried to call me 15 times and that I was to blame for this.”

She learned her son was taken into custody for obstructing governmental functions and tampering with a witness.

“(The officer) had no authority under the statutes and the circumstances, in this case, to have arrested my son,” she said. “There is no legal requirement for any person to report a crime that they witness or submit to police questioning as a witness. (The officer) stated that he instructed (my son) not to speak to anyone else about this investigation. However, unless (the officer) is a Superior Court judge, then he has absolutely no authority to order my son not to speak to anyone. Even if my son willfully disobeyed the officer’s instruction, which he did not, the officer had absolutely no authority to arrest my son based on him supposedly speaking to another person about the investigation.”

Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post he discussed the complaint with the Internal Affairs Division and an investigation is underway. He said the officer will remain on duty.