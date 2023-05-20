AC issues keep doors closed at Guam Museum

Issues with the air-conditioning and ventilation system have kept the Sen. Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and CHamoru Cultural Facility, commonly called the Guam Museum, closed for over a month now.

AC problems saw hours limited starting March 20, and the facility was completely closed down April 6, social media posts for the museum show.

Repairs are ongoing, Department of CHamoru Affairs President Melvin Won Pat-Borja told The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

"We don’t have a timeline yet, but it’s moving and we hope to open soon," he said.

"Until AC is completely stable, I’m holding the closure because it helps to seal up the (building) to maintain temp and relative humidity."

Museum curator Michael Lujan Bevacqua said the heat from people coming in and out of the facility, or standing near the exhibits, was not good for the artifacts. Cooling issues with the air-conditioning system were present before, but worsened last year, and the closure is disappointing given the long shutdown of the museum during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Some tours were still being held, "some teachers kind of made reservations in advance, you know, going back months," but no more were being accepted, he said.

An upshot is that the shutdown has given staff a chance to comb over the museum's extensive archives, Bevacqua said, which nobody could do while also handling a full schedule of tours.

"The good thing is that we've been focusing on photographing artwork and pieces, digitizing things. And then just … going through boxes that haven't been opened in, like, 50 or 60 years," he said.

Some of the large collections of archeological artifacts and other pieces date back to the old museum, and never may have been looked at after citizens dropped them off.

Once the AC is working properly again, the museum hopes to open up with expanded hours, possibly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Openings on the weekend are a long-term goal, once more staff or volunteers are on board.

Archway issues, leaks

Aside from AC problems, the archway of the museum needs repairs and staff have to cope with leaking window seals above the atrium. Dehumidifiers are being run to deal with humidity and damage, and the AC, which is still partially working, is being run.

The Office of the Governor last September announced that $300,000 was made available for repairs to the heat-damaged archway and windows, Post files show, and that bids for the project were open.

Won Pat-Borja said he believes the bid, which is being handled by the Department of Public Works, has been awarded.