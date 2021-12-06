GRATEFUL ALUMNAE: Members of the Balidio and Ecube families, alumnae of the the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, donate and establish scholarships in their parents' names in gratitude for the education and support they received especially while attending AOLG, on Nov. 26 at the school in Hagåtña. They are, seated from left, Julieta I. Balidio, class of 1953; and Rebecca Ecube (both mothers of AOLG alumnae.); and standing from left, Jonifer B. Cepeda, ’79; Joyce B. Miyashita, ’74; Sister Mary Angela Perez, ’64 and AOLG president; Cynthia V. Ecube, ’80; and Angela V. Ecube, ’88. Photo courtesy of AOLG