Three students from the Academy of Our Lady of Guam were awarded scholarships recently, according to a press release from the Hagåtña Catholic high school.

Each year, scholarships are given out depending on the requests of donors, including alumnae, as well as grade-point average and financial need. Some scholarships may be determined by donor choice after evaluating the essays submitted by interested students.

Information was provided in a press release.