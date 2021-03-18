Access to Paseo's east parking lot will be limited due to 'illegal activities'

Effective Friday at 8 p.m., the Paseo de Susana Park east parking lot, adjacent to the basketball court, will be closed on Friday nights to those without a permit, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday.

Recently, videos have surfaced on social media depicting vehicles engaged in illegal activities, including reckless/imprudent driving, causing damage to property, criminal mischief, and public gatherings, at the site, according to the department in a press release.

Damage to electrical meters and defacing of property have been found within the parks.

DPR will be issuing citations with fines upward of $500 for violators, the department stated.

DPR reminds the public to comply with park rules and enjoy the park as it was intended for.

For any questions regarding park laws, rules and regulations, contact the DPR office at 475-6288.