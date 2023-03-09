Small business owners have an opportunity to benefit from funding by the State Small Business Credit Initiative which provided Guam with $58.6 million to support a small business boom through the operation of three programs – a loan guarantee, collateral support and an equity/venture capital program.

The initiative promotes equitable economic growth, according to a press release from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s office, by providing lenders with necessary security, in the form of a partial guarantee, making lenders more willing to give loans to borrowers.

“The program expands access to capital for underserved communities by using a multi-pronged marketing strategy with various organizations and lenders. The collateral support program, allocated $12 million, provides partner lenders cash collateral in a savings account to support loans to borrowers. The equity/venture capital program, allocated $10 million, provides seed, early and growth stage equity investment to Guam-based startups,” the release stated.

The governor called the award a “historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation that will help reduce barriers to economic opportunities for underserved communities.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, across the country and on the island, many lost their jobs as a result of travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders and shuttered businesses.

During this time, it appears that many people turned to entrepreneurship.

Leon Guerrero noted that the last two years have been called “the strongest” on record for new business license applications, “with over 10 million new businesses opened across the country.”

“These latest investments will keep this small business boom going by expanding access to capital and by providing entrepreneurs the resources they need to succeed,” Leon Guerrero said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the money will promote equitable economic growth of the island’s economy, which is needed on the path to recovery.

“SSBCI funding is expected to catalyze up to $10 of private investment for every $1 of SSBCI capital funding, amplifying the effects of this funding, providing small business owners with the resources they need to sustainably thrive and lifting up communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” said the lieutenant governor.