A woman accused of stealing a car earlier this month is back in prison facing similar charges.

Ashley Nicole Belen, 25, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, burglary as a second-degree felony and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor. The charges also include a notice of felony on felony release.

According to court documents, Belen was seen getting into the victim's pickup truck in Ordot before she fled.

The victim told police Belen had knocked on her door earlier that day asking to use her phone, claiming her car would not start, documents state.

She also twice asked the victim for water.

When the victim went to get water the second time, she noticed Belen driving away with her vehicle, documents state.

Officers located the truck in Hagåtña.

Belen allegedly denied knowing about the stolen vehicle, but police spotted the keys inside her apartment, documents state.

Authorities said Belen continued to claim ignorance of the keys and asserted her right to counsel, documents state.

Belen was arrested earlier this month on charges of burglary to a motor vehicle and theft to a motor vehicle in a separate case.

She also has multiple prior theft convictions, documents state.