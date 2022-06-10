A man accused of molesting a young girl who trusted him was indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Ridgley Reedson Abraham, 21, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday to answer the allegations.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

However, the defense asked for more time to discuss whether Abraham wants to assert or waive his speedy trial rights.

He is scheduled back in court on June 23 for arraignment.

Molested

According to court documents, the 13-year-old girl told police she was watching television with Abraham when he reached under her shirt and molested her for several minutes in April.

Abraham allegedly asked her to lift her shirt before he left the room, but she refused.

He also told her not to say anything about what happened, documents state.

The child allegedly told officers she waited a month to report the allegations because she was afraid.

Abraham allegedly admitted to police at the time of his arrest that he had touched the girl.