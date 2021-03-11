A man who allegedly molested a teen known to him since she was 6 or 7 years old denied the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Ketrat Pakiu, 40, was indicted on charges of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, along with a special allegation of vulnerable victim, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

He pleaded not guilty through his attorney Christine Borja during an arraignment hearing held before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Pakiu waived his right to a speedy trial, and is scheduled back in court at a later date before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Abuse allegations

According to court documents, the girl, now 16, told her teacher in December 2020 that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times over several years.

The girl is blind and has special needs, documents state.

It's unclear why Pakiu was not questioned or taken into custody after that report.

Court documents state the child apparently remained in the same house as the suspect, and initially officers could not locate her.

Workers with Child Protective Services brought the child to the Dededo Precinct Command last month, where she reported that Pakiu had sexually assaulted her again.

She was on her bed when the suspect laid down next to her and attempted to rape her, documents state.