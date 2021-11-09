One of the men accused in a shooting in Dededo in August is negotiating a potential plea agreement with the government.

Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Moots told the court that they continue to work with prosecutors on a possible deal.

Duenas is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 15 to provide the judge an update on the negotiations.

Duenas, along with co-defendant Jensen Belga Develles, have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

On Aug. 18, the pair went to a residence at Trankilo Court in Dededo after spotting the victim’s car parked out front, court documents state.

The victim told police the two men entered the home armed with handguns, and they got into a fight before Duenas shot him in the chest, documents state.

Duenas allegedly told investigators that his dispute with the victim started over $700 that he owed following a game of darts.