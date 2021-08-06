Accused drug smuggler’s extradition delayed

A man accused of attempting to smuggle nearly eight pounds of methamphetamine into Guam continues to await extradition to the island.

Andrew Philip Manibusan, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, was scheduled to answer to the charge before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

It was said in court that authorities are still trying to get him on a flight to Guam, adding that they anticipate his arrival by the end of next week.

Details for the delay in getting him to Guam was filed under seal and isn't available to the public.

Manibusan is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.

According to court documents filed in the Northern District of California on June 15, Bordallo issued a search warrant on May 25 for a package that was sent to a Santa Rita address from Antioch, California.

Investigators found nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine in the package and tracked it after they replaced it with sham.

The package was allegedly picked up on June 1 by Jose Pablo Ananich, a former officer with the Guam Police Department and Department of Corrections.

Phone records show Manibusan had been in contact with Ananich, and that Manibusan received 32 $1,000 money orders from Ananich, documents state.

Charges have not been filed against Ananich.