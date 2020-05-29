Accused ex-priest fighting sex abuse allegations

He was referred to as Father Joe San Agustin during a status hearing held virtually in the District Court of Guam on Thursday, and the former priest told the court that he still wants to take his case to trial.

The defendant, Joe R. San Agustin, also known as Andrew, is accused of sexually abusing a girl from Saipan who had visited Guam when she was 12. The alleged victim, who is now a woman, filed the civil action in 2017 and was identified in court documents through the initials B.T.

B.T. is represented by attorney Delia Lujan Wolff.

San Agustin told the court he is representing himself. He said he does not intend to engage in any settlement negotiations. The former priest contends, he is innocent.

He had previously filed a counterclaim seeking $5 million in damages for what he called the "false accusations" filed against him.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said in court that she had denied his request.

San Agustin said in court that he will pursue a counterclaim for defamation.

He claims the victim’s false accusations resulted in shame, the smearing of his character, distrust among his friends, relatives and colleagues and caused tremendous pain and suffering to his family, court documents state.

The victim claims she met San Agustin when he was temporarily assigned to work as a priest and teacher on Saipan, alleging he embarked on a scheme to lure her and her sister to Guam where he could "engage in sexually predatory conduct." The woman also alleged she was sexually molested and abused daily during the visit to Guam.