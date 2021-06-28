A man accused in the murder of Michael Jose Castro and in the attempted murder of a second individual arrived in Guam over the weekend.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, is being held at the Department of Corrections Hagatna Detention Facility.

He was placed in the federal detention facility on Saturday, more than two weeks after authorities located him in Florida.

Castro was last seen Oct. 29, 2020 driving a beige Lexus before his mother reported him missing in early November.

Castro's car was found with blood splatter and bullet holes in the storage compound of Unitek in Agat on Oct. 30, 2020, according to court documents. Moore’s father is the president of the environmental company.

Detectives identified Moore as a person of interest during the course of the investigation, which ultimately evolved into a homicide case.

Court documents indicate Guam police interviewed Moore after finding Castro's car, but investigators allowed him to leave Guam – with the stated purpose of going to the Betty Ford Center, a drug rehabilitation facility in California – in November.

Eight months passed before the Guam Attorney General and Guam police chief disclosed to the public that Moore was a suspect in Castro’s disappearance. It is also believed that Moore disposed of the body in the ocean using his father's boat, according to the affidavit.

DNA testing indicated the blood found in Castro’s car matched blood found on the pistol confiscated at Moore's residence, according to the affidavit.

Investigators believe the victim in the second shooting was shot multiple times with a .45-caliber pistol while inside his vehicle.

Unsealed complaint

A complaint, which was unsealed on Monday, was filed in the District Court of Guam on May 28 that charged Moore with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The US Marshals Service noted an outstanding warrant of arrest was issued by the Superior Court of Guam for the offense of murder, aggravated assault, and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, the complaint states.

Assistant US Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas’s motion to dismiss the complaint without prejudice was granted by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Moore is being represented by attorney Michael Phillips.