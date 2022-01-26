A man was arrested after being accused of chasing after a woman known to him with a knife and threatening to kill her.

Rocky Suzuki, 32, was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of a deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police that the suspect chased after her with a knife while at a hotel in Tumon early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was drunk when he started to argue with the victim in front of five children, documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspect then allegedly hit the victim with his slipper and threw an empty half gallon plastic bottle at her before he grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened, “If you run, I’ll kill you!”

The victim ran out of the hotel room, while the suspect chased after her with a knife, documents state

The victim was able to get help in the hotel lobby, documents state.

A witness also told police he saw the suspect allegedly hitting the victim.